As a massive controversy erupted after the Minister for Social Welfare, Sakina Itoo, told the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that no timeline had been set for the Cabinet Sub-Committee to submit its report on existing reservation rules, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah swiftly intervened to "rectify" the mistake and prevent the opposition from exploiting the issue.

"The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to examine the complicated issue of reservations in recruitment has been given a six-month timeline to complete its report," the Chief Minister posted on his official social media handle.

"This timeline was set by me after I met with a concerned group of job aspirants. However, this timeline was not included in the initial order establishing the sub-committee. That oversight will be corrected. But rest assured, the committee is working to complete its task within the set timeframe," the Chief Minister assured.

NC MP Warns Own Government Against Betraying Students

Earlier, an enraged Lok Sabha member of the National Conference from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, Rahullah Mehdi, warned the government against betraying the students who had protested outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence.

"I hope this line stating 'no specific timeline has been fixed for submitting the report' in the reply is a clerical error or a miscommunication between the department and the Chief Minister's Office. @CM_JnK should clarify this:" the MP posted on X.

"If it is not, then it is a blatant lie and a betrayal of the students who raised the issue with their elected government, showing faith and trust in the commitments made to them. There can be no greater political catastrophe than an elected government deceiving its people," he stated.

"I remained silent on this matter after the students received assurances from the CM last time because I expected the government to fulfill its commitment within the given timeframe. But this response has shocked me. I will not remain quiet on this. I will take up the matter from where I left it after the assurance given to the students," he said, adding, "I hope the government provides clarity on this matter and confirms that this reply was due to an error and not a deliberate, blatant lie."

However, Mehdi later appreciated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his clarification on the issue.

"I appreciate the clarification. This is what people expect from their elected representatives. Accountability and transparency are qualities our people deserve in these challenging times," he posted on his social media account.

"I will take this response as an assurance for the students that the commitments made to them in that meeting to resolve this genuine issue will be honored and that the Cabinet Sub-Committee will complete its task within the given timeframe," he said.

Minister Initially States No Fixed Timeline for CSC

Earlier in the morning, Minister for Social Welfare Sakina Itoo stated that no specific timeline had been set for the Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) constituted to review reservation rules.

In a written reply to a question from Peoples Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone, Sakina Itoo informed the House that while the CSC was established through Government Order No. 2061-JKGAD of 2024, dated 10.12.2024, no deadline had been fixed for the submission of its report.

"The Cabinet Sub-Committee stands constituted to examine grievances projected by a section of aspirants regarding reservation rules. However, no specific timeline has been fixed for submitting the report," the minister stated.