As part of its ongoing crackdown against narco-terrorism, Anantnag Police have attached properties belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to a J&K Police spokesperson, acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, police attached a cement-concreted plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Maqbool Lone, a resident of Satkipora. The property was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

In a separate action, Police Station Bijbehara attached commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama. The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities.

These stringent actions highlight Anantnag Police's firm resolve to eliminate the drug menace and dismantle the financial networks supporting the illicit drug trade. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting drug-related activities, ensuring a safer and drug-free society.

Notorious Drug Peddlers Booked Under PIT-NDPS Act, Shifted to Jammu, Udhampur jails

In other cases, two drug peddlers were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, in south Kashmir Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Kulgam Police in south Kashmir booked a notorious drug peddler under the PIT-NDPS Act, after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

The drug peddler, Ghulam Nabi Wagay, son of Ghulam Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Gundipora, Qazigund, has been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act. Following the detention order, he was lodged in District Jail Udhampur, Jammu.

The accused is a habitual offender, involved in Case FIR No. 02/2023 & 27/2023 of Police Station Kund. Despite being repeatedly bound under preventive measures, he continued engaging in illegal drug trafficking, posing a serious threat to society, especially the youth.

Known for his notoriety as a chronic offender, he has been actively engaged in the narcotics trade, procuring drugs from various sources and selling them at higher prices, primarily targeting the youth of Kund and surrounding areas.

In Anantnag, the accused Ishfaq Ahmad Mir son of Showkat Ahmad Mir resident of Sirhama Srigufwara was found actively involved in drug peddling, posing a significant threat to public health and safety.

After a thorough investigation and collection of substantial evidence, necessary approvals were obtained from the competent authority for his detention under the PIT NDPS Act.

"Following due legal procedures, the accused has been lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, preventing him from continuing his illegal activities," a police spokesman said.