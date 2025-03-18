The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 8,355 lung cancer cases in 2024, bringing the total number of cases in the past five years to 50,551.

The rising incidence of lung cancer in the region has raised concerns among health experts, who attribute the trend to factors such as air pollution, smoking, and environmental hazards.

In a written reply to the Legislative Assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir Government stated that the issue of increasing levels of dust pollution and emissions from cement factories as a potential cause of rising cancer cases in Kashmir is under investigation.

Medical professionals have pointed out that early diagnosis remains a challenge, as many cases are detected at advanced stages. Efforts are being made to improve screening facilities and launch awareness programs to encourage early detection and treatment.

Authorities have been urged to strengthen preventive measures, including controlling pollution levels and promoting anti-smoking campaigns. The government is expected to focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure and enhancing cancer treatment facilities to address the growing burden of the disease in the region.

550 Medical Officer Posts Vacant in J&K

Around 550 posts of Medical Officers (MOs) are vacant in Jammu and Kashmir, while the selection of 181 MOs is in progress. This was stated by Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Javed Ahmad Dar, while replying on behalf of the Minister for Health and Medical Education to a clubbed question raised by Dr. Sajad Shafi and Javed Hassan Beig in the Legislative Assembly.

The Minister informed the House that 57 health institutions are currently functional in the Sheeri and Kreeri blocks of Baramulla district.

In Block Kreeri, the sanctioned staff strength (including Medical Officers and paramedics) is 157, out of which 121 are in place, while 36 positions remain vacant.

In Block Sheeri, the sanctioned staff strength is 330, with 223 in position and 107 posts vacant.

These vacancies include positions under both the regular category and the National Health Mission (NHM), he added.

The Minister further stated that the department is making sustained efforts to fill the vacancies, which currently stand at approximately 550 posts. He added that the selection process for 181 Medical Officer posts is ongoing with the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Once completed, the selected candidates will be deployed to health institutions facing severe staff shortages.

Additionally, the Minister informed the House that the department is operating a waitlist for 91 selected Medical Officers, who will be deployed to underserved areas across Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen healthcare services.

Regarding Medical Officer vacancies in the Baramulla district, he stated that out of a sanctioned strength of 275 MOs, 219 are in position, while 56 posts remain vacant across various medical blocks.

Out of 365 recently appointed Medical Officers, 39 have been posted to Baramulla district to address staff shortages and enhance healthcare services.