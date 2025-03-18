Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a former stone-pelter on Tuesday for allegedly disseminating radical content on social media with the intent to disturb peace and glorify terrorism and anti-national elements in the Valley.

The accused, identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar, was arrested from the Shalimar area of the Srinagar district in Kashmir Valley.

According to a statement issued by the Counter-Intelligence Wing Kashmir (CIK) of J&K Police, acting on credible intelligence and during the course of social media surveillance, CIK sleuths successfully identified and apprehended an individual for spreading radical content online.

The arrested person was operating a radical social media handle on Facebook, 'Shaddy Kashmir Dryfruits,' which was being used to disseminate extremist content with the intention of disturbing peace.

Upon receiving input about the online activity, a swift investigation was launched, leading to the identification of the suspect as Showkat Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar, a resident of Doodh Mohalla, Shalimar, Srinagar.

Arrested for glorifying terrorism

The CIK spokesperson further stated that the accused, Showkat Ahmad Dar, was actively engaged in posting and sharing content aimed at glorifying terrorism and terrorist commanders, as well as inciting anti-national sentiments among young minds.

"Efforts to track the suspect were initially hindered due to his constant movement and change of location. However, a well-coordinated strategy was implemented on the ground, leading to his arrest along with the seizure of his electronic device," the CIK spokesperson said.

A preliminary inspection of the digital devices revealed access to the radical Facebook account, along with incriminating material, including a video of slain terrorist commander Zakir Musa and other extremist propaganda.

Accused previously involved in stone-pelting

It is crucial to highlight that Showkat Ahmad Dar has a history of radical activities. He was previously arrested in 2019 by Harwan Police Station in Srinagar for his involvement in stone-pelting incidents. Additionally, in 2022, he was detained by the Cyber Police Station Srinagar for engaging in the online dissemination of radical content.

Agencies monitoring radical propaganda on social media

Notably, at the request of intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, all social media service providers have established special units to monitor radical propaganda, particularly in J&K. The moment any such radical activity is detected by these monitoring units, it is immediately reported to security agencies.

These joint efforts by security and intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, in coordination with special monitoring units of social media companies, have been instrumental in busting several radical modules and identifying potential terrorists.

The successful apprehension of the suspect underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb online radicalization and safeguard the youth from extremist influences. Investigations are ongoing, and his role, along with that of other associates, is under scrutiny. Further legal action will be taken as per the provisions of the law, the statement added.