In a major success, security forces eliminated a Pakistani terrorist in North Kashmir's Handwara district of Jammu and Kashmir during a brief encounter.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Saifullah, a resident of Pakistan.

According to reports, based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Khurmur, Zachaldara Rajwar area of Handwara district, a search operation was launched by a joint team of security forces.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Handwara, Mushtaq Choudhary, told media persons that after receiving inputs, a joint operation was conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Handwara and other security forces.

OP KHURMUR, Kupwara



On 17 Mar 25, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by Jammu Kashmir Police & Indian Army in general area Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire.

"During the operation, a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Saifullah, who had been active in the region for several years, was eliminated," he said.

The encounter began in the early hours when the hiding terrorists opened fire on security forces.

"On March 17, 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army in the general area of Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and upon being challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Our troops effectively retaliated, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist and the recovery of one AK rifle," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on social media.

Reacting over the encounter in Handwara, Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Choudhary said that security forces would frustrate evil designs of the anti-peace forces in Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

IED Defused in South Kashmir's Kulgam District

In another incident, security forces averted a tragedy by timely detecting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

A routine patrol party identified a suspicious object on the Shopian-Anantnag road at Qaimoh in Kulgam, which was later confirmed to be an IED.

Upon inspection, the suspicious item, concealed inside a black bag, was confirmed to be an explosive device, reports said.

Chinar Warriors, Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF averted a terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED in general area Meer Mohalla, Qaimoh, Kulgam. Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to the spot to defuse the IED. Officials said the area was cordoned off, and traffic movement on the Kulgam-Shopian route was suspended as a precautionary measure.

"The bomb disposal squad defused the IED on the spot without causing any damage," the officials said, adding that traffic movement on the road was later restored.