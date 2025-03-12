After the killing of five civilians within a span of 20 days, security forces have devised a new strategy to eliminate terrorists operating in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

While the Bani, Basholi, and Billawar subdivisions of Kathua district have witnessed repeated terror attacks, militants also targeted the plains of the Hiranagar area last year.

On March 8, three civilians—Varun Singh (15), son of Chamel Singh from Dehota village; Yogesh Singh (32), son of Shori Lal from Marhoon village; and Darshan Singh (40), also from Marhoon village—were found dead.

In another incident on February 16, two civilians, Shamsher Singh (37) and Roshan Singh (45), both residents of Kohag village, were found with their throats slit in a nearby forest in the Billawar area.

DIG Chairs Security Review Meeting

DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, chaired a security review and operational preparedness meeting in Billawar. The meeting was attended by ADC Billawar Vinay Khosla, SP Operations Billawar Amir, SDPO Billawar Neeraj Padyar, SHO Billawar Zaheer Manhas, along with Army, CRPF, and intelligence officers.

A detailed discussion was held on the current security situation and measures to counter the activities of anti-national elements. Officers shared their insights on the presence of militants in the region and the challenges faced during operations.

The DIG instructed all officers to take necessary steps to maintain peace and stability in the region. He emphasized enhancing operational preparedness and urged all security forces to work in coordination.

Additionally, he directed civil departments to improve infrastructure, including road connectivity, electricity, and water supply, to support security forces deployed in remote areas and newly established camps.

Public Urged to Share Information on Suspicious Activities

During the meeting, residents were urged to report any suspicious activity or unknown individuals in their areas to prevent terrorist movement. They were advised to inform local security posts or the Village Defence Group (VDG) immediately.

People were also requested to maintain peace and communal harmony to counter the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. Authorities cautioned against spreading rumors and fake news, which could be used by anti-social forces to disturb the peaceful environment of Billawar.