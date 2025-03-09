Tension flared up in the mountainous belt of the Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, following the recovery of the bodies of three civilians who had been missing since the evening of March 6. This marks the second such incident in the past month in the region, where missing civilians were later found dead in the Billawar area of the Kathua district.

The three civilians, who had gone to attend a marriage function, were reported missing from Lohai Malhar village in the Billawar area of Kathua. According to reports, the bodies of the missing civilians who disappeared on Thursday evening were discovered near a nullah in the upper reaches of Billawar. The security forces deployed drones to assist in the search operation, which was launched on Friday morning.

Police stated that the cause of death is yet to be determined, and further details will be shared upon the completion of formalities. While the possibility of a terror angle has not been ruled out, senior police officials have maintained a guarded silence on the matter.

The deceased have been identified as:

Varun Singh (15), son of Chamel Singh, a resident of Dehota village.

Yogesh Singh (32), son of Shori Lal, a resident of Marhoon village.

Darshan Singh (40), also a resident of Marhoon village.

The trio was reportedly returning home from a marriage function when they went missing.

Two civilians found dead with throats slit

On February 16, two local villagers were found dead with their throats slit in a nearby forest in the Billawar area of Kathua district.

The victims were identified as:

Shamsher Singh (37), resident of Kohag village.

Roshan Lal (45), resident of Kohag village.

Reports indicate that the two had ventured into the forest to collect vegetables and other produce. When they failed to return by late evening, their families began a search, as neither of them was carrying a mobile phone.

Locals later spotted their bodies under mysterious circumstances in Bathari village, approximately 2 kilometers from Kohag village.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed

On February 19, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a Superintendent of Police, was constituted to investigate the brutal murders of the two men in remote Kathua villages.

Although authorities have not yet confirmed a terror link, locals strongly suspect terrorist involvement, citing the gruesome manner of execution and multiple injuries on the victims' necks.

On February 17, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his anguish over the killings, stating that his office was in touch with the local MLA and relevant officers had been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Kathua's growing security concerns

Last year, several parts of Kathua, including Billawar, witnessed terror-related activities, including an attack on an Army patrol, which resulted in the deaths of five soldiers.

The recent incidents have heightened fears among locals, who are now demanding increased security measures and swift action against perpetrators.