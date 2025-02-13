As terror groups are desperately trying to revive terrorism in peaceful areas of the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed security forces to focus on the Jammu division to foil evil designs of the forces sitting across the border. Chairing a high-level review meeting on the security scenario in the Jammu division, the Lieutenant Governor said that our focus should be on the complete wipe-out of terrorism from this region of the Union Territory.

"We should not even have the remnant of terrorism in the Jammu region. Take effective steps to wipe out terrorism and ensure the complete dismantling of the infrastructure and local support of terrorism," the Lieutenant Governor directed the officers present in the meeting.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the J&K Police officials to take the strongest possible action against those providing logistical and financial support to terrorism.

"Make sure that acts of individuals or groups trying to create fear in the society are termed as terrorist action and they should be punished as per the law," the Lieutenant Governor directed the police officials.

Discussed roadmap for technology-driven policing

The Lieutenant Governor also discussed the roadmap for technology-driven policing, area domination plan, inter-agency coordination, action against narco-terrorism, capacity building of police force, and innovative strategies to improve cyber patrolling and monitoring capabilities.

He stressed credible intelligence gathering, sharing of real-time operational intelligence, and anti-terror operations based on precise inputs.

"Every perpetrator and supporter of terrorism must pay the price. We need to equip ourselves with credible intelligence and act more effectively to neutralize the terrorists and ensure the security of citizens. We must be prepared for conventional as well as non-conventional threats," the Lieutenant Governor said. The Lieutenant Governor directed stronger measures to protect our borders.

"We must strengthen border security against asymmetric threats due to porous borders with riverine and difficult mountain ranges and all the security agencies must work together to provide necessary back-up support," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for strengthening the legal framework to deal with terror propagandists and strengthening the police establishment at the local level for modern and efficient policing.

At the outset, the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti briefed the chair on the future action plan and the proposed measures to tackle the security challenges to ensure a safe and secure environment for the common citizen.

The IGP Railways Vivek Gupta gave a detailed presentation on the security architecture of railways, and the roadmap put in place to strengthen the security of stations and the tracks.

Second meeting in two days

Today was the second security review meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor during the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the Lieutenant Governor chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar. In the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to intensify their efforts in crushing terrorism and its abettors and gave a free hand to the force to carry forward a zero-tolerance policy in this pursuit.

Sinha has also directed strict action against those who are exploiting cyberspace to carry out their disruptive activities and disinformation campaigns.

The LG said a 360-degree approach against terrorism is critical to enhance the capability and performance in all dimensions of security challenges. He also asked the police officials to strictly follow the policy of property attachment in terror and narco-terror cases.