A massive controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after a truck driver from the Sopore area was killed in a firing incident after he allegedly ignored a security forces' checkpoint in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Not only the opposition parties but even the ruling National Conference strongly condemned the incident and pointed out that ignoring elected government in security-related issues would prove counterproductive in this highly sensitive region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has taken up this issue alongside the Billawar incident in Kathua district with the Union Government and insisted that both incidents be inquired into in a time-bound, transparent manner.

I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 6, 2025

"I have seen the reports of excessive use of force and harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened," Abdullah said in a post on 'X'.

"J&K will never be completely normalized and free of terror without the cooperation and partnership of the local population", he stated, adding, "Incidents like these risk alienating the very people we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy," he said.

"I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government and insisted that both be inquired into in a time-bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries", he said.

While the Nation including the opposition parties in Parliament are concerned - which we all should be- about the handcuffing and deportation of the Indian citizens in America, two citizens (civilians) in Jammu and Kashmir got killed by security forces during the last 24 hours,… — Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) February 6, 2025

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed concerns over the exclusion of the elected government from key security discussions.

Wani observed that despite being an elected administration, the government is not consulted in critical security reviews, including the recent high-level meeting in Delhi.

He pointed out that while the administration is expected to answer for security incidents, decision-making power remains with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and central authorities.

"When there is a security review meeting, the elected government is not taken into confidence. The Chief Minister was not invited to the meeting in Delhi. Then how can we be expected to answer for incidents when we are not part of the decision-making process?" he said.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti termed chasing a truck for 23 kilometres very strange and questioned how the fire hit the driver if the army fired upon the tires of the truck.

Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an ‘OGW’ another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the Army. How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 kms they claim to have fired at the tyres but somehow misfired at him instead. Are Kashmiri lives so… https://t.co/QVMTPWFrAn — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) February 6, 2025

"Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an 'OGW', another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the army. How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 km, they claim to have fired at the tires but somehow misfired at him instead. Are Kashmiri lives so cheap? How long will you justify this unbridled impunity by pointing everyone with the needle of suspicion?" Mufti wrote on 'X'.

Truck driver killed in firing

According to reports, the incident took place when a vehicle carrying apple boxes was signaled to stop at the check post set up by security forces in Baramulla.

The vehicle failed to comply with the order, following which the security forces opened fire, resulting in injuries to the driver, who was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver has been identified as Waseem Majeed Mir (35), son of Abdul Majeed Mir, resident of Goripora Darpora Bomai Sopore.

After the incident, a police spokesperson said they received information that an Army party had established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) to intercept potential threats.

"A suspicious civil truck was spotted moving at high speed. Despite repeated warnings, the vehicle did not stop and instead accelerated past the check post. Troops pursued the truck for over 23 km, and, as per protocol, fired at the tires to deflate them, forcing the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk," the police spokesperson said.

According to police, a detailed search was conducted, and the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla, where he was declared dead.

"An FIR has been registered in Police Station Baramulla. The truck has been moved to the nearest police station for a thorough search. Post-mortem proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

Police urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation regarding this incident.

"A thorough investigation is underway, and all updates will be communicated through official channels. Any attempt to disrupt public order or spread false information will be dealt with strictly", police said.