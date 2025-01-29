By arresting two narco-terrorists from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Srinagar Police busted an inter-state narco-terror module involved in supplying drugs in different parts of the country. These arrests were made with the help of the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police during an intense operation in both areas.

This inter-state drug trafficking module was busted while investigating a case under FIR no 136/2024 under sections 8/22-29 NDPS Act. This breakthrough underscores the Police department's commitment to combating the drug menace.

Narco terrorists arrested after 10 days long operation

According to a police spokesperson, based on evidence from the investigation, including bank transactions and communication records, two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers.

A Srinagar police team led by Sub Inspector Amandeep Singh, of Police Post Noorbagh, conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police. Raju Gupta was ultimately apprehended from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar was arrested from Bhajanpura in Delhi. Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained, and they are now in police custody.

According to sources both the arrested persons used to collect drugs from Kashmir Valley smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC) by terrorists sitting across the border. Drugs smuggled from across the border were supplied to different parts of the country through a network of drug suppliers.

Moreover, a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad, and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval. The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act.

Case registered in November 2024

This case originated on 08-11-2024 during routine police naka checking at Tarbal Chowk, Srinagar. A motorcycle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers namely Aijaz Ahmad Ganie of Athwajan Pantha Chowk, Owais Ahmad Gojri of Brari Pora, and Mir Roman of Ali Masjid Eidgah.

Police seized 140 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, Rs 38, 530 in suspected drug proceeds, 03 mobile phones, and a drone camera allegedly used to monitor drug buyers.

The backward linkage that emerged during the investigation of this case led police to the aforementioned two drug dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Srinagar Police remains committed to dismantling drug networks and ensuring the safety of society and would go the last mile to bring to justice everyone involved in peddling drugs, be he or she located in any corner of the world. Investigations are ongoing, with more arrests and seizures expected in the coming days.

Earlier Srinagar Police destroyed 121 Kgs of narcotic

Srinagar Police on Friday destroyed 121 kilograms of seized narcotic substances. These drugs were confiscated in connection with multiple FIRs registered across Srinagar.

The destruction process was carried out after obtaining the necessary orders from the competent court. The committee, comprising senior officers from various wings of the police, conducted the operation at the designated incineration facility in Lassipora, Pulwama in the presence of representatives from legal metrology and pollution control board departments.