Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that narco-terrorism has emerged as the biggest threat to internal security as money earned by supplying drugs has been used to fund terror groups.

Addressing a gathering after attending the Passing Out Parade of Probationer Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) at Police Academy, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said "Narco-terrorism, social media weaponization, disinformation campaigns have also emerged as big threats to internal security and harmony in the society"

"I call upon young police officers to work with new ideas, new tools, and lead the fight against Narco-terrorism, Drug trafficking, cyber-crime, and counter-radicalization," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that one more column of prosecution be added to the achievements and it should be ensured that the investigation of every crime is taken to its logical conclusion.

"Investigation and successful prosecution are important weaponries of effective policing. The responsibility of J&K Police is not limited to just neutralizing the terrorists, but also eliminating the divisive elements and those aiding and abetting terrorism and separatism," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the J&K Police for its civil action programmes.

Asked officers to discharge duty with honesty and professionalism

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated all the 61 passing-out police officers and asked them to discharge their duty with honesty, dedication, and high professionalism.

"From today, the nation is entrusting you with the important responsibility of maintaining internal security, combating terrorism, ensuring the Rule of Law, and a safe and secure environment for the people. I wish you victory in every mission," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the brave-hearts of J&K Police and the jawans of other security forces who have laid down their lives for the nation.

He highlighted that the J&K Police, working under extremely challenging circumstances, is playing a significant role in the country's internal security, ensuring the integrity of the nation and the safety of the citizens of Union Territory.

"Terror-free and fear-free Jammu Kashmir is our resolve. At the operational level, we have improved coordination between Police and other Security agencies and adopted a 'Whole of Government Approach' to dismantle the entire terrorists and separatists' eco-system," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Speaking on the new emerging security challenges, the Lieutenant Governor entrusted J&K Police to use innovative tools to enhance its capabilities in countering disinformation and dealing with cross-border cyber threats.

Modern technology like Artificial Intelligence tools has changed the security landscape. Challenges of disinformation and deep fakes remain major concerns, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for better use of technological tools to maintain law and order and remain constantly vigilant for effective monitoring and response to challenges in real-time, while also anticipating and analyzing changes in the criminals' Modus Operandi to remain a step ahead.

"We need to shift our tactics from reactive to proactive policing," he said.