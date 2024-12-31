Continuing the campaign against narco-terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached three properties worth Rs 1 crore belonging to drug peddlers in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to police, in a significant effort to curb the drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks, Anantnag Police attached properties valued at Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These actions demonstrate the district's commitment to combating drug-related crimes and deterring offenders.

The details are at Nowshera, Srigufwar, a single-story residential house and one kanal of land, valued at Rs 20 lakhs, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Rather, son of Wali Mohammad Rather, have been attached. Bilal is implicated in FIR No. 57/2021 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act, linked to the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotic substances.

At Sirhama, Srigufwara, a residential house on a one-kanal plot, worth Rs 40 lakhs, belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie, resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara, has been seized. Ganaie is involved in FIR No. 99/2021 under the NDPS Act, related to the recovery of a significant quantity of contraband.

At Ainoo, Aishmuqam, a residential house valued at Rs 40 lakhs, owned by Rouf Ahmad Nanda, son-in-law of Gull Mohammad Tantray, resident of Ainoo, Aishmuqam, has been attached. Nanda is implicated in FIR No. 34/2022 under Sections 8/15-29 of the NDPS Act.

The seized properties will remain under the custody of authorities until legal proceedings are finalized. These decisive actions aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and send a strong message to offenders.

Anantnag Police appeal to the public to assist in the fight against drug trafficking by sharing any relevant information.

Three drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

In continuation of its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore and Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Sopore, a police party of Police Station Tarzoo is headed by SHO Police Station Tarzoo under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Sarfaraz Bashir-JKPS, at a checkpoint established at Sofi Hamam, a vehicle (auto) bearing registration number JK15-4531 was intercepted with two persons onboard.

They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Malla, son of Mohammad Maqbool Malla, resident of Shercolony B, and Mohammad Shafi Gojri, son of late Ghulam ud Din Gojri, resident of Ningli Hatishah. During the search, the police party was able to recover 2 kg and 12 grams of contraband poppy straw-like substance from their possession.

Both have been arrested, and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 123/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo, and an investigation has been initiated.

In Handwara, a police party headed by the Incharge Police Post Chogul at a checkpoint established at Unisoo near Bed College intercepted a person identified as Ab Rehman Ganie, son of Gh Rasool Ganie, a resident of Zaloora. During the search, 260 grams of contraband Charas-like substances were recovered from his possession. Accordingly, he was arrested and shifted to the police station for further investigation. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara, and an investigation has been initiated.