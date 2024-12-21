The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused in a Jammu and Kashmir arms and explosives seizure case linked with the banned terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideeen (HM).

A spokesman of NIA said that the chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against Waheed-Ul-Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms ammunition, etc were recovered, and another accused Mubashir Maqbool Mir. Both the charge-sheeted accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based HM handlers.

The spokesman further stated that the seizure of the explosives, arms, and other incriminating material took place on 30th June 2024 at a 'naka' (checkpoint) set up by security forces at Machipora, Rashidabad in district Baramulla. The security personnel signaled the vehicle, driven by Waheed, to stop, but the driver tried to flee the spot and was nabbed. A search of his car and his person had then led to the seizure.

During the investigation, the driver disclosed his links with HM, for whom he was working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW). Further searches at Waheed's house in Mujgung, Srinagar, led to the recovery of some more incriminating materials. The probe also led to the identification of Mubashir Maqbool Mir as a conspirator in the case, and he was also subsequently arrested. It was further revealed during the investigation that Mubashir was also providing financial assistance to the accused, the spokesperson said.

Investigations in the case RC-6/2024/NIA/JMU are continuing as part of NIA's attempts to unveil the entire conspiracy and ascertain the intended destination of the arms and other materials.

Cops asked to ensure safety of non-locals in Kulgam

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Sahil Sarangal chaired a security review meeting for the district on Saturday.

Addressing the officers, SSP Kulgam said that the supervisory officers and SHOs must take all the measures to improve the investigation and disposal of cases. He directed that the quality of investigation and disposal of these cases needs improvement and stressed upon them to adopt the latest techniques and standard operating practices which would bring better results in the investigation process.

SSP Kulgam further reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter-insurgency and security grid of their respective jurisdictions to create a peaceful and incident-free atmosphere, officers were directed to take stringent actions against those involved in anti-social and anti-national activities.

The SHOs were also directed to focus on human intelligence, area domination, and property attachment of the property derived from the proceeds of narcotics and terrorism.

Moreover, SHOs were also directed to ensure the safety and security of non-local labourers and non-local employees and in this regard, a close vigil should be maintained.