In the heinous terror attack on a bus of pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted one of the accused involved in this case.

The spokesperson of the NIA said that in its chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the agency has charged the arrested accused Hakam Khan alias Hakim Din under various sections of the IPC AND UA(P) Act.

On June 9, 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were taking oath for the third successive term in New Delhi, a group of terrorists opened discriminating firing on a bus of pilgrims near Jhandi Morh in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack, aimed at unleashing terror among the general public and those visiting the state of Jammu and Kashmir for pilgrimage. The firing had caused the bus driver to lose control after he was hit in the head with a bullet. The bus then rolled into a deep gorge, leading to the tragic deaths and injuries.

The ill-fated bus was carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori shrine of Lord Shiva in the Ransoo area of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA, which was directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, to take over the investigation, had arrested Hakam after detailed investigations and examination of evidence.

Hakam had confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind the attack, which was executed by three terrorists with his active logistic support, NIA investigations revealed. Besides providing them with food and stay arrangements, he had helped the terrorists in identifying the attack spot, NIA further found.

Investigations in the case RC-02/2024/NIA/JMU are continuing, said the spokesperson of NIA.

Hakim Deen was arrested on June 19 for providing logistics to terrorists

Within ten days after the terror attack, the security forces arrested Hakim Deen, a resident of the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district on June 19 for providing logistics to the terrorists involved in the attack. Deen was involved in providing logistics to the perpetrator of the attack on the pilgrims' bus.

According to police, Hakim Deen was involved in harboring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident.

As per police, the arrested person was a prime terror associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack.

The case was handed over to NIA on June 17

On June 17, the Reasi bus attack case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for wider investigation to identify all those involved in planning and executing this dreaded terror attack.

As reported earlier, for a sum of Rs 6,000, Hakim Deen aided three Pakistani terrorists in executing their plan to attack pilgrims at the Shiv Khori cave shrine in Reasi district. This attack aimed to instill fear among locals and devotees of the revered site.

During interrogation, Hakim Deen disclosed that he received Rs 6,000 from the terrorists following the incident. He revealed that three Pakistani terrorists were responsible for the heinous crime.

Hakim Deen further disclosed that he maintained a safe distance during the attack and provided the terrorists with an escape route afterward, ensuring they evaded CCTV detection.