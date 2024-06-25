Five days after arresting a terror associate from Rajouri district of Jammu province, security forces detained three more suspects for questioning in the Reasi bus attack case in which nine devotees lost their lives.

Reports said that during questioning the arrested terror associate Hakim Deen disclosed the names of three more persons who provided support to the perpetrators of the Reasi terror attack on June 9.

Six persons including the wife and son of Hakim Deen have been detained by the security forces in connection with the dreaded terror attack that shocked the nation.

Sources said that three persons were arrested by the security forces from Rajouri district of Jammu province. The trio was aware of the nefarious designs of the three Pakistani terrorists, who managed to run away from executing their task.

Hakim Deen was arrested on June 19

Claiming a big lead in the heinous Reasi terror attack, the Reasi Police on June 19 said that a terror associate Hakim Deen, a resident of the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district provided logistics to the terrorists involved in the attack. Deen was involved in providing logistics to the perpetrator of the attack on the pilgrims' bus.

After arresting Hakim Deen, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma claimed that the arrest was a major breakthrough in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June.

According to police, Hakim Deen was involved in harboring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident.

As per police, the arrested person was a prime terror associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack.

On June 17, the Reasi bus attack case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for wider investigation to identify all those involved in planning and executing this dreaded terror attack.

Pakistani terrorists gave Rs 6000 to Hakim Deen for support

As reported earlier, for a sum of Rs 6,000, Hakim Deen aided three Pakistani terrorists in executing their plan to attack pilgrims at the Shiv Khori cave shrine in Reasi district. This attack aimed to instill fear among locals and devotees of the revered site.

During interrogation, Hakim Deen disclosed that he received Rs 6,000 from the terrorists following the incident. He revealed that three Pakistani terrorists were responsible for the heinous crime.

Hakim Deen further disclosed that he maintained a safe distance during the attack and provided the terrorists with an escape route afterward, ensuring they evaded CCTV detection.

Following Hakim Deen's interrogation, search operations intensified in the forest areas of Rajouri and Reasi districts. He provided crucial information about the terrorists and the location where they instructed him to leave. It is believed that after completing their task, the terrorists fled into the forested areas of Rajouri, likely attempting to reach the Kashmir Valley.