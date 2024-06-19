Two days after eliminating a dreaded terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba in the Bandipora district, security forces on Wednesday killed two unidentified terrorists in the Hadipora Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Sopore.

One cop of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a solider of the Army were injured in the fierce gunbattle which lasted for two hours.

Reports said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Sopore area, however, their identities are yet to be ascertained as their bodies have not been retrieved from the spot.

Also, a cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and an Army soldier were wounded and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier a gun battle broke out between terrorists and security forces in Hadipora Rafiabad area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

OP HADIPORA, #Sopore



On specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today in Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/JKnBTbekFb — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 19, 2024

On specific input received by police and security forces, a cordon and search operation was launched. During the searches, the hiding militants fired upon the search party, triggering a gunfight that lasted for two hours.

Earlier a dreaded LeT terrorist was eliminated on Monday

Today was the second encounter in Kashmir during the last two days. Earlier on Monday, security forces eliminated Umer Lone, a category 'A' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Bandipora district.

He has been active since 2018 and was a resident of the Wussankhui area in the Baramulla district.

Lone was a category "A" terrorist who was active since April 2018 and was associated with LeT/TRF. TRF or The Resistance Front is an off-shoot of the LeT.

Terrorists in J&K are categorized as A, B, or C depending on their involvement in militancy activities.

Lone was involved in numerous terrorist-related activities such as recruitment, illegal killings, and the expansion of the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network.

Man who fled with cop's AK-47 rifle caught

Acting swiftly, Doda Police arrested the man who fled with an AK-47 rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in the district within 24 hours of the incident.

The police said that the man was caught in a forest area near the Bhalla area of the Doda district.

Senior superintendent of police Doda, Javed Iqbal, informed that the man, namely Muhammad Rafi, had been arrested near his village.

When asked whether the weapon has been recovered from his possession, he said the matter is being investigated and they will try to know the motive as to why the man fled with the weapon.

Mohammad Rafi fled away with an AK-47 rifle of Safar Hussain, a Special Police Officer (SPO) when the duo was on their way to Trown area Bhalla on Tuesday. When they reached Pul Doda, Safar de-boarded the vehicle to buy some essentials, while Rafi fled away along with the weapon.

Police launched a massive search operation to capture Rafi, and he was caught in the forest area on Wednesday.