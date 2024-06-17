A day after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the Reasi bus terror attack probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Nine pilgrims from Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh lost their lives when unidentified terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees of the holy cave shrine of Shiv Khori in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 9.

Quoting an official of the MHA, a news agency reported that the investigation into the June 9 terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir has been handed over to the NIA.

As reported earlier, the very next day after the terror attack, a team from the NIA reached the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir to assist and coordinate the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.

Led by a senior officer of the NIA, the team held a meeting with the officers of the local police, who briefed them about the initial investigation in this case.

After getting information about the incident from the officers of the J&K police, the NIA team visited the spot where terrorists ambushed a bus of devotees.

Nine devotees lost their lives in Reasi terror attack

Important to mention here nine pilgrims including three women and two minors lost their lives and 41 were injured when terrorists attacked a bus carrying devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi on June 9 in the Pouni area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ill-fated 53-seater bus fell into a deep gorge after terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing on the bus targetting the driver of the vehicle.

Although the Reasi Police has released sketches of the terrorists involved in the heinous incident, no authenticate lead has been achieved by the cops so far after the passing of over a week.

Considering the seriousness of this case, the Union Home Ministry has handed a probe of this incident to the NIA to take the investigation to a logical conclusion.

After the June 9 attack on the devotees' bus, terrorists made an abortive attempt to take some villagers hostage in the Saida Sohail village of the Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

In a 15-hour-long gun battle, two terrorists were eliminated by the forces in the Hiranagar area.

On June 11, terrorists fired at a joint checkpost of the Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of Doda district was attacked on June 12, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

On Saturday Amit Shah chairs a high-level security review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed the security agencies to launch Kashmir-aggressive anti-terror operations in the Jammu region not only to root out terrorism but also to give a message to supporters of terrorists.

While chairing a high-level meeting that was held after recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, the Home Minister made it clear to the security agencies revival of terrorism in this part of the Union Territory would not be allowed at any cost and terrorists and their supporters would be crushed with iron hands.

Union Home Minister directed agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through the "Area Domination Plan" and "Zero Terror Plan" in the Jammu division where some terror incidents have been reported.

Union Home Minister said that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase and there is a need to intensify the ongoing operations.

"The recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organized acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war, we are determined to root it out as well", the Home Minister said.

Amit Shah emphasized seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such regions.