After four back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu province, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Saturday warned locals against harbouring and providing logistics to the terrorists.

"I want to make it clear that, sooner or later, terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir will be eliminated but those involved in sheltering or providing support to these mercenaries would face exemplary punishment", the DGP warned after visiting the Hiranagar area of Kathua tehsil where two newly infiltrated terrorists were eliminated three days ago.

DGP gave this statement amid reports that some locals are sheltering terrorists who were involved in the Reasi, Doda, and Hiranagar attacks.

DGP along with senior police officers visited the Saida Sohail village in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district where two terrorists were eliminated in a fifteen-hour-long encounter.

"One thing is clear we will crush terrorism at cost and no one will be allowed to disrupt peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir", the DGP asserted, adding, "Supporters of terrorists will not be spared and they will also meet the fate of terrorists".

Swain issued a stern warning to local collaborators of terrorism, cautioning them of severe consequences for their actions, highlighting that, unlike Pakistani terrorists who have nothing to lose, local supporters have families, property, and employment at stake.

It is an undeclared war

The DGP admitted that after facing pressure in Kashmir Valley, Pakistan-based terror mentors have changed their strategy and they have now focused on the peaceful Jammu region.

"One thing is clear it is an undeclared war imposed on us and we are strong enough to face this challenge", he asserted and added that terrorism is an industry for those sitting across the border.

In response to a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police has pointed fingers at Pakistan for attempting to disrupt the region's tranquility through mercenaries. Swain declared that Indian forces were resolute in delivering a fitting retaliation.

The recent spate of terrorist activities saw assaults in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts within four days, resulting in the death of ten persons including nine devotees from Shiv Khouri temple and a CRPF jawan. Additionally, many security personnel and civilians were injured.

In an encounter in Hirnagar, two Pakistani terrorists were neutralized by security forces, who also seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

Swain emphasized the determination of security forces to preserve peace and vowed to confront terrorism head-on. He acknowledged the challenges posed by Jammu and Kashmir's rugged terrain but assured that security forces are prepared for any sacrifice necessary to counteract terrorist threats.

Every terrorist will be eliminated

The DGP said that the Union Government has given clear orders to take tough on terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir to restore lasting peace in this region.

"If you will ask me about the challenge and threat and their intensity, I will say and I have said it before, all these challenges are coming from the other side of the borders", he said.

"Terrorists are not much in numbers, they are cowards having guns in their hands and targetting unarmed innocent people. I appeal to people that the flow of information should continue. Here, we respond to every piece of information, including smaller ones, as we have such orders from the government of India in Delhi", he said.

The DGP further said, "We will strengthen our teams, modernize ourselves, and will kill each of the terrorists".