Even as police released sketches of terrorists involved in the Reasi and Doda attacks, fear gripped residents of Jammu province after repeated terror incidents in different areas during the last four days.

An alert has been sounded in almost all 10 districts of Jammu province amid reports that some terrorists have managed to sneak into this side to disrupt peace ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra. On Wednesday evening, police issued an advisory, urging residents of the Jammu region to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.

The advisory was issued following intelligence inputs suggesting the possibility of a terror threat in parts of Rajouri and Jammu districts.

Panic gripped Jammu City this morning when a woman claimed that she spotted some suspects in the Narwal area. Within minutes, local police rushed to the spot and started the search and combing operation in the area.

"Jammu police responded swiftly and professionally to the suspicious movement in the Narwal area. However, contrary to the the statement of lady as run by some media portals and channels, it is clarified that there are no telltale signs, suspicious objects, or suspicious persons to corroborate her observation. There has been a complete combing of the area supported by the CCTV footage analysis. Jammu police is committed to the safety and security of citizens", Police stated after the search operation.

Superintendent of Police Jammu South Ajay Sharma assured the people that no evidence of the presence of terrorists was found in the area after the search operation.

"In response to a civilian's input, the police and other security forces took prompt action. No evidence was found on the ground, and technological evidence was analyzed for four hours without any significant findings. I kindly request the general public to come forward with any relevant information, but I also urge them to refrain from creating unnecessary panic, as this can be counter-productive", the SP said.

No whereabout terrorists involved in the Doda attacks

Although Doda Police has released sketches of four terrorists involved in two back-to-back terror attacks, there are no whereabouts of the terrorists involved in these incidents.

Terrorists attacked a police post in Kota Top in the Gandoh area, in which a police constable was injured while five Army soldiers and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were wounded in an encounter at Chattargalla in Bhaderwah. Both incidents took place in the Doda district of Jammu province.

After the incidents, Doda Police released sketches of four terrorists who, according to police, are roaming in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh and are involved in terror-related incidents. Jammu and Kashmir Police also announced a cash reward of Rs five lakh for providing information about each terrorist.

Jammu and Kashmir Police appeal to the general public to provide information about the presence /movement of these terrorists to the following contact number(s). The identity of the informer will be kept secret.

SSP Doda – 9469076014

SP Hqrs Doda- 9797649362

SP Bhaderwah – 9419105133

SP Ops Doda- 9419137999

SDPO Bhaderwah – 7006069330

DY. SP Hqrs Doda- 9419155521

SDPO Gandoh -9419204751

SHO PS Bhaderwah- 9419163516

SHO PS Thathri 9419132660

SHO PS Gandoh -9596728472

IC PP Thanalla -9906169941

PCR Doda – 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361

PCR Bhaderwah- 9103317363.

Search operations continue in different parts of the Jammu region

Security forces are conducting extensive search operations across different districts of Jammu, with a focus on Doda and Reasi.

The goal is to track down and neutralize terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Reasi, Doda, and Kathua districts.

Over the past four days, terrorists struck at four locations in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts. These attacks resulted in the deaths of nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, as well as injuries to seven security personnel and several civilians.

In an encounter with security forces in Kathua, two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

Army, police, and paramilitary forces have resumed search operations in various areas, including Kota Top in Gandoh and Chattagalla in Doda district. These regions witnessed separate gunfights with terrorists earlier this week.

Despite the efforts, there has been no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists. Search operations are also underway in Reasi and the adjoining Rajouri district. Nowshera in Rajouri and adjoining Poonch are also being searched.

Security forces remain on high alert in Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts due to intelligence inputs about a potential terror threat.