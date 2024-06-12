Amid multiple operations launched by the security forces in the Reasi district to track those involved in attacking pilgrims, a group of terrorists on Tuesday evening attacked villagers in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

In the encounter followed by the terror attack, one terrorist was eliminated by the security forces while the gun battle was going on till the filing of this report.

Reports said that a group of two terrorists entered a house in Saida Sukhal area near Kootah Morh in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district. After entering the house, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing on the inmates of the house.

One terrorist killed, Operation going on. https://t.co/IvWsFDZrX6 — ADGP Jammu (@adgp_igp) June 11, 2024

Hearing gunshots some locals rushed to the spot with their guns and engaged terrorists in the gun battle before the police reached the spot.

The initial report said that one terrorist was eliminated by the locals with their weapons and another is still trapped in the area.

Throat slit body of a local chemist was found in the same area on Monday

Important to mention here that the throat-slit body of a local chemist Amarjeet Sharma was found in this area on Monday. A massive protest erupted as locals alleged that it was a terror act but the local police claimed bovine smugglers and drug mafia were involved in this gruesome incident.

As reported earlier, massive protests erupted in the Hirnagar area of the Kathua district after the body of a chemist was found with his throat slit in the fields of Bhaiya village.

Demanding a probe into the incident, locals alleged the deceased chemist Amarjeet Sharma was killed by Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terror outfits who have been involved in drug trafficking and bovine smuggling.

Second terror attack in Jammu province in last two days

The Hiranagar incident was the second terror attack in Jammu province during the last two days. Earlier on Sunday terrorists ambushed a bus of pilgrims in which nine devotees were killed and over 30 injured.

Initial police investigations have confirmed the involvement of four Pakistani terrorists in the Reasi attack, which resulted in the loss of nine lives among devotees.

According to reports, these terrorists, along with local associates, carried out an assault on a bus transporting pilgrims to the Shiv Khori cave shrine.

Authorities have launched extensive investigations, deploying teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), State Investigation Agency (SIA), and forensic experts to the scene.

Reasi police announces reward of rupees 20 Lacs for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni.



The sketch of militant has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses. — DISTRICT POLICE REASI (@REASIPOLICE) June 11, 2024

Reasi Police releases terrorist's sketch, announces 20 lakh reward for information

Meanwhile, Reasi Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist, who according to police, was behind Sunday's terror attack on a bus carrying Yatris in Reasi district.

Police also announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest or neutralization.

The police have given contact numbers, SSP Reasi – 9205571332, ASP Reasi – 9419113159, DySP HQ Reasi – 9419133499, SHO Pouni – 7051003214, SHO Ransoo- 7051003213 and PCR Reasi- 9622856295, for information and has said that the identity of the informer shall be kept secret and not disclosed to anyone.