After a heinous terror attack on devotees of Lord Shiva in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies are redevising strategy for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra to foil nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.

A terror attack on a bus carrying devotees from different parts of the country on Sunday has exposed security measures taken by the authorities in Jammu province.

Sunday's terror attack was the second such incident in the areas that were declared free from terrorism. Earlier on April 28 a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed in a terror attack in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohammad Sharief was killed in an encounter with the terrorists following a cordon and search operation in Panara village of Basantgarh on April 28.

Even after passing over one month, security agencies have yet to get any breakthrough in the Basantgarh terror attack. Except for releasing sketches of six terrorists and detaining a person for questioning, nothing has been achieved so far.

After the Basantgarh terror attack, J&K Police arrested one person namely Javed son of Mohammad. Hussain resident of Loha Nathi, Kathua. The arrested person has reportedly provided logistic support to the terrorists involved in the Basantgarh attack.

Highly placed sources said that the revival of terrorism in the peaceful Reasi and Udhampur districts has added to the woes of the authorities, especially in view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra.

LG reviews the security scenario in J&K

After the Reasi terror attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level security review meeting with the officials of J&K Police and Civil Administration, at Police Headquarters, Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X, "Chaired a security review meeting with the officials of J&K Police and Civil Administration. I assure the people that those behind the attack on pilgrims in Reasi and those aiding and abetting them will be punished".

Four Pak terrorists involved in the Reasi attack

Initial investigation by the police established the involvement of four Pakistani terrorists in the Reasi attack in which nine devotees lost their lives.

Reports said that four Pakistani terrorists along with their local associates executed an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori cave shrine.

As reported earlier, authorities have launched extensive investigations, with teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), State Investigation Agency (SIA), and forensic experts on the scene.

The terrorists ambushed the bus, taking advantage of its reduced speed on a curve. The attack occurred around 6:10 PM when the road was deserted.

Some of the attackers wore Army uniforms, while others fired from nearby hills. The local associates facilitated their movement. The terrorists were armed with INSAS and M4 Carbine rifles.

Security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi, convened a security review meeting for this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage is set to commence on June 29 via twin routes: Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The meeting also addressed security arrangements for two significant upcoming events including Mela Kheer Bhawani and Eid-ul-Adha. Range DIGs, District SSPs, and other senior officers from PCR Kashmir participated in the discussion.

Mela Kheer Bhawani is scheduled for June 13. This festival will be celebrated not only in district Ganderbal but also at various temples across the Kashmir Valley.

The IGP Kashmir emphasized strict surveillance using drones and CCTVs to monitor anti-social and anti-national elements. Additionally, round-the-clock naka (checkpoints) and cutoff points will be established.

The IGP stressed the importance of generating specific intelligence and intensifying anti-terrorist operations in all districts.

As the region prepares for these events, authorities remain committed to ensuring safety and maintaining peace during the pilgrimage and festivities.