In a big breakthrough Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the Basantgarh terror attack in which one Village Defence Guard lost his life in the line of duty.

The arrested person has been identified as Javed son of Mohammad. Hussain resident of Loha Nathi, Kathua. The arrested person has reportedly provided logistic support to the terrorists involved in the Basantgarh attack.

This is the first arrest made by Police in this case so far. Further investigation into the case is going on.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh announced the arrest of one person in connection with the Basantgarh terror attack. He said that questioning of the arrested person was going on and more arrests are likely in this case.

Police release sketches of terrorists involved in Basantgarh attack

Jammu and Kashmir Police also released the sketches of six terrorists, who infiltrated from Pakistan into the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district and killed a Village Defence Guard in a gunfight before fleeing deep into the forest.

SSP Joginder Singh announced the first breakthrough in the case with the arrest of an overground worker, who had provided logistic support to the terrorists.

Singh said the sketches of the six terrorists, two of whom are believed to be brothers, were prepared based on the inputs from various agencies, the public, and questioning of the suspected persons.

"We hope the people will come forward and help the security agencies to neutralize the terrorists," he told reporters in Udhampur.

VDG member was killed in terror attack

Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohammad Sharief was killed in an encounter with the terrorists following a cordon and search operation in Panara village of Basantgarh on April 28.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is going on in the area to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to have crossed into Udhampur from nearby Kathua district after successfully infiltrating from across the border.