Although comprehensive search operations have been launched in three different areas of Jammu province, security forces have yet to get authentic leads about the terrorists involved in three back-to-back attacks in Udhampur, Rajouri, and Poonch districts of Jammu province.

Three persons including an Air Force soldier, one Village Defence Guard, and an employee of the Social Welfare Department have attained martyrdom in three terror attacks within a span of just 15 days

Two weeks after killing a government employee in the neighbouring Rajouri district, terrorists late Saturday evening ambushed a convoy of soldiers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the border district of Poonch. One soldier of the IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade lost his life in the line of duty while four others received injuries in the terror attack in the densely covered forest area of the district.

Saturday incident was the second terror attack in the poll-bound twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Earlier on April 22, a 40-year-old government employee was killed after unknown terrorists had opened fire on him near Shahdra Sharief area of Thanamandi on April 22.

The terror victim government employee was identified as Mohammad Razaq, who was serving the Social Welfare Department of the J&K Government.

Two back-to-back attacks in poll-bound Poonch, Rajouri districts

This border belt, known as the Pir Panchal range, is part of the newly crafted Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Anantnag-Rajouri is considered a prestigious seat in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the election in this Parliamentary constituency, Twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri are also part of this seat.

National Conference has fielded veteran politician and Gujjar leader Mian Altaf against Mehbooba Mufti, while the Apni Party candidate is Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.

Sketches of two suspected terrorists already released by forces

Meanwhile, security forces on Monday released sketches of two suspected terrorists believed to be behind the attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicles, killing a soldier and injuring four others in Poonch district. The army has also declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on the two terrorists.

As per reports, over 20 suspects have been detained by the police for questioning, while massive Cordon and Search operations (CASO) continue in Danna Top, Shahstar, Sheindra, and Sanai Top areas of Poonch.

Three persons booked in Rajouri for using VPN services

Twelve days after suspending the Virtual Private Networks Services (VPNs) in the border district of Rajouri, three persons have been booked for using this service.

Reports said that the Rajouri Police initiated legal proceedings against another man for using the banned VPN services on mobile phones.

An official said that a team of police headed by Station House Officer Dharamsal, Vikas Kumar was on routine patrolling when they intercepted some people for routine frisking.

During the investigation, it was found that a local man identified as Mohammad Dishan son of Mohammad Aayub, a resident of Brehvi Kalakote has downloaded and installed three VPN software in his phone thus violating the District Magistrate order.

Over this, cognizance into the matter has been taken in Dharamsal police station of Rajouri.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh informed that this is the third such instance of police action as two similar cases have already been registered in the Rajouri district during the last two days.

On April 25, authorities in the border district of Rajouri ordered the suspension of Virtual Private Networks Services (VPNs) in this border district to foil nefarious designs of anti-national elements ahead of the election.

As per the order issued by the JKAS, Additional District Magistrate, Rajouri, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, stated that a communication has been received from the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, regarding unprecedented high usage of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) during past few days in a different part of the district by suspicious internet users.