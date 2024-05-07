Amid an intense election campaign in south Kashmir, security forces on Tuesday eliminated two terrorists in an encounter in Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam district. The identities of the killed terrorists are yet to be established as forces are busy clearing the encounter site.

Reports said that, based on authentic input about the presence of terrorists in the Redwani Payeen area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, a massive search operation was launched in the area. The search operation was jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the local formation of the Army to trace the terrorists spotted in the area by locals.

Bodies of 02 #terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/qgOUVcI3gk — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 7, 2024

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight that lasted for six hours.

"Bodies of two terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow", Kashmir Zone Police informed through a post on social media.

Four terrorists killed in two weeks

Today was the second encounter in the Kashmir Valley, where a high-voltage election campaign was going on for three Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier on April 26, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at north Kashmir's Sopore area.

As reported earlier, two terrorists were killed in an operation at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore.

During the overnight operation, two soldiers and a civilian received bullet injuries. The injured are doing well after receiving immediate medical treatment.

Operation at Sopore was launched by a joint team of Army's 22 RR, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

Kashmir witnessing high-voltage election campaign

Undeterred by two encounters within a span of two weeks, political parties have intensified the election campaign for the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir Valley.

Leaders of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, J&K Apni Party, and Peoples' Conference of Sajad Lone are holding road shows and rallies in every nook and corner of Kashmir Valley.

Former Chief Minister and Vice-President of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah is contesting the election in north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha, where his direct contest is with Sajad Lone of People's Conference. PDP has also fielded its candidate for the same seat.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting election in south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri are also part of this seat.

National Conference has fielded veteran politician and Gujjar leader Mian Altaf against Mehbooba Mufti, while the Apni Party candidate is Zaffar Iqbal Manhas. Polling for Anantnag-Rajouri, earlier scheduled to be held on May 7, has been deferred on May 25 due to bad weather.