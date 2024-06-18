In a significant blow to terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have achieved a major success with the elimination of a high-ranking terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The operation, which took place in Bandipora district on Monday, resulted in the death of Umar Lone, a dreaded terrorist involved in many terror activities in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

Senior Army officials confirmed that Lone, hailing from Pattan in Baramulla district, was engaged in a gun battle with security forces on Monday in Bandipora.

Commander of Army's 3 Sector, Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Brigadier Vipul Tyagi, addressed media persons on Tuesday to shed light on the operation's details and its significance.

"Forces are getting inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Aragam area of the Bandipora. It was only after these inputs, forces were keeping this area under constant surveillance to track down the terrorists active in this belt", he said, adding, " On the intervening night of 16-17 June, forces received specific intelligence based on which the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF launched a joint operation".

During the operation, the ambush party saw some suspicious activity. On believing it, the ambush party opened fire on the terrorist, and in this encounter, one terrorist Umar Lone was killed.

Umar was a dreaded terrorist of the LeT outfit, active since 2018

According to the police record, Umar Lone has been an active Category 1 A terrorist since 2018 and is currently associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF).

Umar Lone was involved in many terrorist activities like recruitment, running an OGW network, and illegal killings.

The elimination of Umar Lone was a big success for the security forces because he was one of the most wanted terrorists in Kashmir Valley. His elimination marks not only a tactical win but also disrupts significant terror networks within the region.

Brigadier Tyagi also highlighted the sustained operational momentum maintained by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF over recent weeks. This concerted effort has led to the neutralization of several dreaded terrorists and garnered support from local communities.

The security forces reaffirm their commitment to continuing such operations to ensure peace and security. The support from local populations has been instrumental in these successes and is expected to play a vital role in future endeavors against terrorism.

OP GURIHAJIN, #Bandipora



Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 16-17 Jun 24 in general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora; one terrorist eliminated,… pic.twitter.com/DlZDV9rdNk — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 17, 2024

Umar was killed by forces on Monday

On Tuesday, Security forces today killed a terrorist in the Bandipora district in a brief encounter.

The gunfight broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aragam area of the Bandipora district following information about the presence of militants there.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said one terrorist was killed.

"Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of June 16-17 in the general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora; one terrorist eliminated, operation in progress," the Chinar Corps posted on its official social media post.