To assess the security situation on the Line of Control and hinterland, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited the border district of Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir.

The GoC interacted with civilians, ex-servicemen, and officers of the Army to seek their feedback about the prevailing situation in the Rajouri district where security forces have mounted pressure on terror groups during the last few months.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that GoC White Knight Corps, visited Rajouri to strengthen civil-military ties and recognize the pivotal role of local communities and veterans in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

During the visit, Lt Gen Sachdeva praised the synergy between the civilian population and security forces, particularly in the sensitive border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

GoC highlighted the Indian Army's increased operational footprint in the region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal Range, as well as its close collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration.

Hails Army veterans' role in strengthening security scenario

Acknowledging the contributions of veterans and local leaders, he credited their efforts for the improved security scenario in the region.

He commended the Ace of Spades Division for its critical role in fostering trust through welfare programs and engaging local communities.

Lt Gen Sachdeva remarked, "The coordination between the military and civilians has been instrumental in creating a stable environment."

The Corps Commander also participated in the Mendhar Cricket Premier League (MCPL) felicitation ceremony, applauding the youth's enthusiasm for sports as a unifying force. He emphasized the importance of such events in channeling energy positively and promoting community harmony.

Lt Gen Sachdeva underscored the Army's proactive outreach to locals, fostering greater trust and cooperation between the military and civilian communities. He met with Indian Army veterans, thanking them for their enduring contributions to regional stability and social harmony. He noted their crucial role in bridging the gap between the military and civilian communities.

"This visit reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to peace, stability, and community welfare in Jammu and Kashmir", the defence spokesperson said, adding, "By increasing its operational footprint, enhancing synergy with local law enforcement and administration, and engaging with local communities, the Army continues to work collectively to ensure a secure and harmonious environment".