Senior cops of Jammu and Kashmir Police were imparted training to manage Improvise Explosive Devices (IED) related threats and enhance the post-blast response strategies.

The training was imparted during a day-long program on IED data management and post-blast investigation, which was organized by Zonal Police Kashmir at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir in collaboration with officials of National Security Guards (NSG)

The training program was inaugurated by IGP Kashmir V K Birdi and was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Srinagar, SO to IGP Kashmir and other senior officers of Police Headquarters through virtual mode.

The program was also attended by the gazetted officers of all the twenty districts of the Kashmir zone besides officers and officials of Bomb Disposal Squads of the Valley.

Cops trained in prevention of IED blasts

The primary objective of the training session was to strengthen the police force's capacity to manage IED-related threats and to enhance post-blast response strategies. The discussions centered on improving data management systems for better tracking, analysis, and prevention of IED attacks.

The post-blast operations program aims to further refine investigative techniques and ensure a more effective response to blast incidents.

The primary focus of the program was also to equip the police personnel with advanced tools and techniques for managing IED-related threats and handling post-blast situations effectively. The training aimed to improve the response mechanism to such incidents and refine investigative strategies to ensure better tracking.

Director NBDC Jamal Khan gave a detailed presentation on the working of the National IED Data Management System and National Bomb Data Centre. The training program was aimed at ensuring the nationwide preparedness of all the stakeholders in their fight against terrorism. The director gave a detailed outline regarding the working of NBDC especially with regard to the tools, techniques, and tactics involved in post-blast investigations.

Case studies related to various bombs/ IED blasts were also discussed during the training program. The training program concluded with a question-answer session by the participants and the presentation of a momentos.