Intensifying campaign against narco-terrorism Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached properties of drug peddlers worth 4.3 crore in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Today's action was part of the determined effort to combat the drug menace and the Jammu and Kashmir administration has intensified its crackdown on the drug mafia by seizing properties of notorious drug peddlers.

The campaign, led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has seen properties worth crores being attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been actively targeting drug dealers and peddlers, seizing properties acquired through illicit drug trade.

During the last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth crores of rupees of narco-terrorists in different parts of the Union Territory.

The police said that in a significant operation against drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes, Police in Anantnag have attached five residential houses and three vehicles, collectively valued at Rs 4.3 crores, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This decisive action is part of ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the region.

The police spokesman further stated that the attached houses include the single-storied house of Reyaz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar resident of Hassanpora Tawella attached by Bijbehara Police for involvement in several NDPS cases, the double-storied house of Mohammad Yousuf Reshi son of Ali Mohammad Reshi, linked to a major narcotics recovery case attached by Bijbehara Police, single-storied residential property of Subzar Ahmad Mir son of Sonaullah Mir from Hassanpora Tawella, double-storied residential house of Mohammad Shafi Dar son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara for involvement in NDPS activities, a residential house valued at Rs 30 lakhs of a habitual offender Abdul Hamid Chopan from Malpora Ranipora attached by Achabal Police.

Three vehicles were also seized by police

The vehicles include a Santro car bearing registration number JK02B-6823 belonging to Mohammad Shafi Dar, a WagonR bearing registration number HR28C-9580 owned by Manzoor Ahmad Mantoo of Waghama Bijbehara and a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number HR51AL-0505 registered to Rahul Singh of New Delhi. It is worth mentioning here that the total value of the attached properties is Rs 4.3 crores.

These proactive measures reflect the commitment of J&K Police to dismantling drug trafficking networks and ensuring that those involved in such crimes face stringent legal consequences. By targeting the properties and assets of offenders, J&K Police aims to deter further illegal activities and disrupt the financial backbone of drug networks, he said.

J&K Police reaffirm their dedication to creating a drug-free society and call upon the public to support their efforts in this vital mission.