As cyber threats evolve and become increasingly sophisticated, the Union Government has taken some significant steps to combat crimes like digital arrest scams and other forms of cyber fraud.

With the timely action of the authorities, an amount of Rs 3,431 crore has been saved in more than 9.94 lakh complaints of digital arrest and other types of cyber fraud.

Till 15.11.2024, more than 6.69 lakhs SIM cards and 1,32,000 IMEIs, as reported by Police authorities, have been blocked by the Government of India as fraudsters are using these SIM cards for committing digital fraud.

"The 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System', under I4C, was launched in the year 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by fraudsters. So far, a financial amount of more than Rs. 3431 crores has been saved in more than 9.94 lakh complaints," Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State of Home Affairs told the Rajya Sabha.

"A toll-free Helpline number '1930' has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints", the Minister said.

The Minister said that digital arrest scams, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement agencies like police, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have become a pressing concern.

These scams often involve threats of arrest or legal action, coercing victims into making payments or sharing sensitive information.

These scams, which exploit technology to impersonate authorities and defraud unsuspecting citizens, have raised alarm across the country. In a coordinated response, the government has implemented a range of measures that focus on prevention, detection, investigation, and public awareness.

Role of states and central government in tackling cybercrime

The Minister said that under the Constitution of India, 'Police' and 'Public Order' fall under the jurisdiction of the States and Union Territories (UTs). This makes them primarily responsible for addressing cybercrimes, including prevention, investigation, and prosecution.

However, recognizing the borderless nature of cybercrime, the Central Government has taken a proactive role in supplementing state efforts. Through advisory support, financial assistance, and cutting-edge technological initiatives, the Centre has strengthened the national response to these crimes.

Key Initiatives of Government to Combat Cyber Fraud

Sharing details of the steps taken by the government to check digital arrest cases, the Minister said that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) was established in this regard.

The I4C, established by the Ministry of Home Affairs, serves as a central coordination agency to address all forms of cybercrime. This state-of-the-art center ensures a comprehensive and coordinated approach, facilitating swift action against scams such as digital arrests, impersonation, and financial fraud.

"One of the key tactics used in digital arrest scams involves spoofed international calls that mimic domestic numbers. To counter this, the government, in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), has developed mechanisms to detect and block such calls", the Minister said, adding, "This step has disrupted the modus operandi of cybercriminals who rely on these calls to impersonate officials."

Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC)

The CFMC, a specialized wing under I4C, brings together critical stakeholders, including representatives from banks, financial intermediaries, payment aggregators, and law enforcement agencies. This collaborative platform enables real-time action against cyber fraud, ensuring swift responses to threats and fraud incidents.

Advanced Analytics with Samanvaya Platform

Launched in April 2022, the Samanvaya Platform is an advanced tool for data sharing and analysis among LEAs. It provides insights into interstate linkages of crimes, tracks cybercriminal activities, and maps crime infrastructure using the Pratibimb module. This technology-driven approach enhances the ability of authorities to identify and dismantle cybercrime networks.

6.69 lakh SIM cards blocked

The MoS Home further informed that to curb misuse of technology, the government has blocked over 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1.32 lakh IMEIs, as reported by police authorities. This large-scale action has significantly reduced the resources available to cybercriminals.

"The government has launched multiple citizen-centric resources to report and address cybercrimes", he said, adding, "National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal-a one-stop platform for reporting cybercrimes, particularly those targeting women and children was established."

Toll-Free Helpline (1930): Provides immediate assistance to victims of financial fraud. 'Report and Check Suspect' Feature: Allows individuals to verify suspicious identifiers against a database maintained by I4C.

These initiatives have not only empowered citizens but also led to significant recoveries, with over Rs 3,431 crore saved in financial fraud cases involving more than 9.94 lakh complaints.

Raising Public Awareness

Recognizing that prevention is as critical as enforcement, the government has undertaken extensive campaigns to educate the public about cyber threats. These initiatives include:

Social Media Outreach: Regular updates through platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram via Cyber Dost.

Mass Media Campaigns: Radio advertisements, metro announcements, and digital displays at airports and railway stations warn against scams such as digital arrests.

Handbooks and Workshops: Publishing educational material and organizing awareness weeks in collaboration with States and UTs.

Influencer Collaborations: Engaging social media influencers to amplify messages about online safety and scam awareness.

To combat these scams, the government has launched the Suspect Registry of Cybercriminal Identifiers in collaboration with banks and financial institutions. The government also introduced proactive measures at I4C to identify and block fake IDs and accounts used in such scams and issued public alerts and press releases warning citizens about the tactics used in digital arrest scams.

Strengthening Inter-Agency Coordination

The government has also established seven Joint Cyber Coordination Teams (JCCTs) in cybercrime hotspots such as Mewat, Jamtara, and Hyderabad. These teams facilitate cooperation among LEAs across multiple jurisdictions, addressing the complexities of cybercrimes that often cross state boundaries.

India's multi-pronged approach to tackling cybercrime demonstrates the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens in the digital age. By leveraging technology, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and raising public awareness, the country is building a robust defense against evolving cyber threats. However, continued vigilance and proactive measures are essential to staying ahead in this dynamic domain.