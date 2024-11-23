In an effort to build stronger relationships with the youth and tackle the growing menace of drug abuse in the Kashmir Valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, announced on Saturday that the police are organizing various sports activities.

Speaking to the media during the inauguration of a T20 cricket tournament in Anantnag district, Birdi highlighted the police department's dedication to channeling the energy and potential of young people into positive and productive pursuits.

He noted that sports instill essential life skills and provide a healthy alternative to drug abuse. The initiative also aims to strengthen the bond between the police and the community, fostering trust and cooperation.

Birdi assured the public of stringent actions against those involved in drug trafficking and emphasized the importance of such events in building a healthy and empowered community.

"Sports is a powerful medium to not only improve physical health but also instill life skills such as discipline, teamwork, perseverance, and leadership," Birdi stated.

He acknowledged the increasing concerns over drug addiction among the youth and emphasized the need for timely interventions to protect the younger generation from this social evil.

"Drug abuse is a serious challenge that threatens the fabric of our society, especially our youth, who are the future of this region. Through initiatives like sports tournaments, we aim to offer them a healthy alternative—a platform where they can showcase their talent, build confidence, and stay away from harmful distractions," Birdi remarked.

The IGP stressed the dual purpose of such events: fostering personal development among the youth and strengthening the bond between the police force and the community. He pointed out that these initiatives aim to build trust, cooperation, and mutual respect, thereby breaking barriers and ensuring better communication between the police and the youth.

IGP assures strict action against drug traffickers

Birdi assured the public that the police are not only focused on providing constructive platforms for young people but are also taking stringent action against those involved in luring them into drug abuse. "We are committed to addressing the root causes of drug addiction. Those who push drugs into our society and target our youth will face the full force of the law. Our mission is not only to punish but also to prevent such activities," he said.

He further emphasized the police's resolve to increase the frequency of such initiatives, ensuring that youth in all districts have opportunities to participate in sports and other constructive activities. According to Birdi, these events are not just about entertainment or competition but are an essential part of building a healthy, active, and empowered community.

The T20 cricket tournament inaugurated by the IGP saw enthusiastic participation from local youth, showcasing their skills and talents. Birdi expressed his optimism about the positive impact of these activities on young people's lives.

"By working together—police, families, and communities—we can ensure that our youth have the opportunities they need to grow, succeed, and contribute positively to society. This is just the beginning of many such efforts to empower our young generation," Birdi said.