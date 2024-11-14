A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized the property of a terrorist involved in the killing of two Punjabi workers in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached a property worth Rs 1 crore in the Sopore area as part of its crackdown on terror activities and dismantle the terror eco-system in the Union Territory.

The attachments aim to choke financial and logistical support for terrorist organizations and send a strong message that law enforcement agencies will relentlessly pursue those undermining peace and stability.

"Police carried out the attachment of a double-story residential house belonging to a terrorist, Aamir Rashid Lone, at Rasheedabad in Bomai area along with land measuring 15 Marlas (4080 square feet)," said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the attachment was executed under the provisions of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after receiving approval from the competent authority.

"The attachment has been made in case FIR No. 26/2024, registered under sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 7/25 Arms Act, at Police Station Bomai," the spokesman said. "This operation sends a strong message that the law enforcement agencies will be unrelenting in their pursuit of those who seek to undermine the peace and stability," he added.

NIA attached the property of another terrorist

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the property of Adil Manzoor Langoo in Srinagar's Zaldagar area, allegedly involved in the killing of migrant workers from Punjab.

The step was taken in the ongoing efforts of the NIA to dismantle terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir. Langoo is a key terror suspect associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Langoo was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two non-local labourers in Srinagar on February 7.

The incident occurred in Shala Kadal, an area in the old city of Srinagar, where Amritpal Singh, a laborer from Amritsar, was killed by terrorists. Another worker, Rohit Masih, who was also injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries three days later.

According to an NIA statement, a weapon and ammunition tied to the crime were recovered from the property— a 10-marla plot in Zaldagar, Srinagar— which had been transferred to Langoo's father and others by the original owner. The NIA attached the property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967, stating that Langoo and two others, Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, were involved in a conspiracy.

The NIA revealed that the accused were directed by their handler in Pakistan, who sought to instigate violence and spread terror through targeted killings of civilians in India.

Following the incident, Langoo, along with Dar and Dawood, were apprehended. Langoo was arrested on February 12, just days after the shooting, and was subsequently charge-sheeted along with the other suspects in August. He remains in Central Jail, Srinagar, facing trial under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, and Indian Arms Act. Meanwhile, the alleged Pakistan-based mastermind, identified as Jahangir, remains at large.