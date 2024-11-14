Intensifying the offensive against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested one more cop for his involvement in narco-terrorism.

Last Thursday another cop was arrested along with his two wives for allegedly running a narco-terror module in Jammu city.

According to an official, spokesperson, Jammu police with a clear stance of zero tolerance to drugs abuse arrested another police Selection Grade constable Mohammad Mukhtiyar son of Shah Mohammad, resident of Geloti district Udhampur at present 76 Rakh Raipura Beli Charana, Jammu.

Constable was selling drugs near the mortuary of the hospital

The constable was arrested when information from a reliable source developed by police was received that the accused was selling narcotics for profit generation on the premises of Government Medical College, Jammu, and was riding on his motor bullet motorcycle bearing registration number JK02 BW 1950.

Upon receiving information, the incharge police post at Government Medical College Jammu along with the Executive Magistrate started his search and found the said selection grade constable along with his motorcycle at GMC premises near Mortuary. Upon search heroin-like substance and cash was recovered from his possession.

In this regard, FIR No. 155/2024 stands registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar and the investigation is in full swing.

The said selection grade constable Mohammad Mukhtiyar is posted in Armed Police 12th Battalion Zewan, Srinagar, and has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Accused Mohammad Mukhtiyar was part of a drug syndicate that is active in Jammu and is selling drugs to innocent youth of the area to gain undue profits from the sale of narcotics and is responsible for overdose deaths due to drugs happening in the area.

Pertinent to mention here that this is the third FIR in this week after the launch of a tolerance policy against drug peddlers by SDPO City West Jammu Dr Satish Bhardwaj who was recently also conferred with the Home Minister medal for excellence in investigation.

Another cop along with two wives was arrested on November 7

Earlier on November 7 Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a constable, Parwaiz Khan, and his two wives, Nargis Bhat and Parveen Akhtar, for their involvement in selling narcotics in Jammu province. Khan, posted in the Crime Branch, used his position to collect narcotics from terrorists, while his wives sold them to clients.

A raid on Khan's residence uncovered heroin-like substances, 22 mobile phones, a weighing machine, and other paraphernalia. The trio's arrest led to a case filing under the NDPS Act, and Khan has been suspended.

Police are investigating Khan's finances, including two houses and significant property acquisitions, which may be linked to narcotics proceeds. The authorities aim to attach these assets.

"This arrest demonstrates our commitment to protecting youth from drug abuse and our zero-tolerance policy towards peddlers," said a police spokesperson, praising the swift action and public appreciation.

According to the spokesperson of J&K police, "SDPO City West and SP City North Brijesh Sharma are personally supervising the investigation to dig out the backward and forward linkages of these drug peddlers to dismantle the whole ecosystem of drug menace developed by the drug syndicates of the area. Their financial investigation is also going on to know about the property acquired by these black sheep and to further attach their illegitimate property which is the proceeds of narcotics".

"SgCt Mohd Mukhtiyar and SgCt. Parwaiz Khan's arrest has proved that the police are bound to save the innocent youth of this country from the menace of drug abuse with zero tolerance for peddlers who are doing this immoral trade which has resulted in many youth deaths due to overdose", the spokesperson said.