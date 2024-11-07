Involvement of cops in narco-terrorism was again established on Thursday when Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a constable along with his wives for their involvement in selling narcotics in different parts of the Jammu province.

While the arrested constable was used to collect narcotics from narco-terrorists abusing his official position as constable in the police, both of his wives were involved in selling the same to clients through different means.

This is not the first time that the involvement of cops has been established in narco-terrorism. In August this year, five cops among six government employees were sacked for their involvement in drug trafficking.

According to the official spokesperson, Jammu police with a clear stance of zero tolerance to drug abuse raided the house of a police constable namely Parwaiz Khan son of the late Mohammad resident of Azmatabad Thanamandi Rajouri at present Gujjar Mohalla Janipur, and recovered approximately Heroin like narcotics, 22 mobile phones, weighing machine, Rs. 25,640 /, foil papers and other paraphenalia used in making small bits of Chitta/Heroin for further selling to innocent youths of the area for gaining undue profits from sale of narcotics.

Two wives of cops were also arrested

According to police, Janipur police also arrested his two wives Nargis Bhat and Parveen Akhtar and narcotics were also recovered from their possession. Both Nargis Bhat and Parveen Akhtar were assisting him in making bits and further selling to their clients in the local area.

In this regard, a case FIR no. 128/2024 U/S 8/21/22/29/27A NDPS Act has been registered and the investigation is in full swing.

The said constable is posted in the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police and has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. Janipur Police is also doing his financial investigation as he has acquired two houses in Janipur and accumulated huge property. Janipur Police is also in the process of attaching his illegitimate property which is the proceeds of narcotics.

"Parwaiz Khan's arrest has proved that the police are duty bound to save the innocent youth of this country from the menace of drug abuse and zero tolerance to peddlers who are doing this immoral trade which has resulted in many youth's death due to overdose", the spokesperson said.

"Police's swift action and apprehension of this black sheep have been appreciated by the public", the spokesperson further said.