In a big success, security forces on Saturday eliminated two terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

Of the two terrorists killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, the officials said. A top police officer said that two terrorists have been killed so far as the operation is underway in the forest area of Shangus Larnoo. Probably one more is trapped in the encounter.

The operation was launched by police and security forces after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

Search operations going on in Bandipora

In another incident, security forces launched a large-scale search operation in Bandipora's Panar area after suspected terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on troops.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 1 and 2, when alert soldiers observed suspicious movement in the forested region and challenged the suspects, who responded by firing at the troops before fleeing into the dense jungle.

Following the exchange, additional forces were mobilized, and a comprehensive search operation was launched to track down the suspected terrorists.

Security forces, including the Army, police, and paramilitary personnel, are working in coordination to cover the rugged terrain, using enhanced resources and manpower to intensify search efforts.

The Army has advised residents of nearby villages to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, emphasizing the importance of community support in ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.

Injured non-locals are responding to treatment

Meanwhile, two non-local migrant labourers attacked by the terrorists on Friday evening are responding to the treatment and their conditions are stated to be stable.

On Friday evening, terrorists targeted two Uttar Pradesh natives, Sufiyan and Usman, in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, leaving them injured. The attack occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam, and the victims were hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition.

This incident marks the fifth terrorist attack in the Kashmir Valley since the formation of an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Previous attacks include:

October 24: Two soldiers and two Army porters killed, and another porter and soldier injured, in a terror attack near Gulmarg.

October 24: Shubam Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, shot and injured in Tral, Pulwama district.

October 20: A local doctor and six non-local labourers killed at a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Ganderbal.

October 18: A labourer from Bihar shot dead in Shopian district.

Political parties in the Valley condemned the attack, with National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi questioning the sudden rise in attacks after the recent elections. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also denounced the attack, urging effective measures to prevent such incidents. The Peoples' Conference led by Sajad Lone described the attack as senseless violence.