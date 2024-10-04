The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that there has been a significant improvement in Kashmir's security situation over recent years. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Lt Gen Ghai stated that while terrorism is in its final phase, with only 80 active terrorists left, the primary challenge for security forces is to maintain the

current peaceful atmosphere.

He credited coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies.

Lt Gen Ghai noted no major infiltration attempts were observed during the summer but emphasized vigilance must be maintained. He acknowledged challenges, estimated 25-30 foreign terrorists remain, and reiterated the importance of the 2021 India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

"Peace has returned to Kashmir, but ensuring its permanence remains our biggest task," said Lt Gen Ghai. He emphasized that terrorism continues to be fueled from across the border, but incidents of violence have drastically decreased, with terror recruitment almost coming to a halt this year. "Last year, terror recruitment was down to a dozen, and this year it's close to nil," he added.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai's Tenure as Head of Chinar Corps

Lt Gen Ghai, who assumed command of the 15 Corps, also known as the Chinar Corps, in June 2023, is set to move to a new posting, with Lt General Prashant Shrivastava succeeding him on October 15. Reflecting on his tenure, he praised the efforts of the Army, police, and other security agencies in bringing stability to the region.

Over the past year and a half, the 15 Corps led robust counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism operations. "We've had a successful campaign against militancy, while also focusing on nation-building and maintaining a strong connection with the local people," he said.

No Troop Reduction Recommended

When asked about the possibility of reducing troop numbers in the valley, Lt Gen Ghai firmly responded that no reduction in the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism grid is recommended at this stage. "We are in a consolidation phase. Both the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism grids need to be maintained. A reduction at this stage would not be advisable," he explained.

Lt Gen Ghai also acknowledged the rare occurrence of terror-initiated incidents, with most involving untrained individuals attacking soft targets. However, he underscored that these are isolated incidents, and the overall situation remains under control.

A New Beginning for Kashmir

Lt Gen Ghai concluded by highlighting the positive developments taking place in the region, citing several significant events and developmental activities as signs of a new beginning for Kashmir. "This progress is due to the collaborative efforts of the 15 Corps, police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and other security agencies," he said.