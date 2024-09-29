Two days before polling in this highly sensitive district, a fierce encounter started between terrorists and security forces in the Billawar area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir has lost his life in the line of duty while a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) have sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter.

A tragic encounter in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, has left one police officer dead and two others injured. Head Constable Bashir Ahmed made the ultimate sacrifice during the exchange of fire with terrorists, while Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sukhbir Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The encounter began in the Kog Mandli area, approximately 15 kilometers from the Sub District Headquarters Billawar.

A joint search party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of 2-3 terrorists in a forested area.

As the search party approached, the terrorists opened fire, sparking the encounter. After the initial firing, there was a brief lull, but the exchange intensified after dusk, with terrorists attempting to break the cordon under cover of darkness. To maintain surveillance, the area has been illuminated, and modern gadgets, including drones, have been deployed.

Kathua district to go for poll on October 1

Comprising six Assembly segments, Kathua district will go for a poll on October 1 for the third and final phase of three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Today was the last day for campaigning in this district. On Saturday Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled to address a rally in Billawar but her chopper could not land in the area.

Lashkar's self-styled commander killed in Kulgam encounter.

Meanwhile, the identities of two terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter on Saturday have been established.

Two militants were killed while an officer was among five security men injured in a gun battle in Kulgam district on Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference along with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir range, Javaid Iqbal Matoo, Commander 2 Sector RR, Brigadier Anirudh Chauhan said that two terrorists were killed in the encounter after a fierce exchange of fire. "One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Umais Ahmed Wani of Kulgam, who was the commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba. His killing is obviously a big jolt for the Lashkar outfit," Brigadier Chauhan said.

He said the operation reflected synergy among the security agencies and efforts to keep the peaceful atmosphere intact.

DIG Matoo said a gunfight erupted in the area after security forces launched a search operation in Kulgam and the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces.

Matoo said the identification would be done after the DNA testing, but the police had inputs about the presence of two TRF terrorists, Umais Ahmad Wani who had joined the terror ranks in 2020, and Aqib Gojri, who was active since 2022.

"Both of them were wanted in several cases," he said, adding that they were motivating the youth and the killing is a big success for the security forces.