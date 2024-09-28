Four days before the polling of the third and final phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a terror module was busted by the police in the Awantipora area arresting six terrorists and recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested six terrorist associates and recovered a large cache of explosives, arms, and incriminating materials in the Awantipora area. The arrests were made possible due to specific intelligence inputs regarding a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist's plans to recruit young people into terror ranks.

Terrorists were identifying vulnerable youth

According to the police, the terrorist, affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, was identifying vulnerable youth in the Tral and Kulgam districts. These youth were then provided with pistols, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and other explosives to carry out terror activities before formally joining terror groups.

The investigation revealed that the terrorist handler, based in Pakistan, was assisted by an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) in jail. Together, they identified and motivated young people to join the terror ranks. The youth were instructed to engage in target killings, grenade throwing, and IED detonations, spreading terror and chaos in the region.

Further investigation showed that the Pakistan-based terrorist handler had selected specific locations for IED planting with the assistance of these youth. The handler also pumped in money to carry out these tasks and procure materials for fabricating more IEDs.

The police have registered Case FIR No. 108/2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Arms Act. During the investigation, the police recovered:

- 5 IEDs with remotes

- 30 detonators

- 17 batteries for IEDs

- 2 pistols

- 3 pistol magazines

- 25 live pistol rounds

- 4 hand grenades

- Rs 20,000 in cash

These recoveries indicate a significant plot to disrupt peace and stability in the region. The timely intervention by the police has prevented potential loss of life and property.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have demonstrated their commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring public safety. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests and recoveries are expected.

This operation highlights the persistent threat posed by Pakistan-based terrorist groups and their efforts to radicalize and recruit young people in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces remain vigilant, working tirelessly to disrupt and dismantle these networks.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The police ensure that all necessary measures are being taken to protect the citizens and maintain law and order in the region.