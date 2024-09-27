Intensifying investigation into the Reasi terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday launched an extensive search operation across seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Reasi districts.

This operation is part of the ongoing investigation into the devastating terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which took place on June 9, resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives, including seven pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir, and left 41 others injured. The bus, which was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, was ambushed by terrorists. The attack caused the bus to veer off the road and plummet into a deep gorge near Teryath village in Reasi's Pouni area.

According to reports, NIA officials are conducting searches at seven locations in connection with the Reasi bus attack case. These searches are being carried out with the assistance of local police and paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The search operation marks a significant development in the investigation, with multiple NIA teams fanning out across Rajouri and Reasi districts since the early hours of the morning.

Previously, on June 30, the NIA had conducted searches at five locations linked to hybrid terrorists and their overground workers in Rajouri. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to dismantle the network of individuals involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the region.

Terrorists attacked a bus carrying devotees of the Shiv Khori shrine

The attack on June 9 occurred amid the oath-taking ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Delhi. Terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees of the Shiv Khori cave shrine at Ransoo, located on the border of the Rajouri and Reasi districts.

The driver lost control of the bus after terrorists opened fire, causing the vehicle to fall into a deep gorge.

In response to the attack, the Reasi bus attack case was transferred to the NIA on June 17 for a more comprehensive investigation. The goal is to identify all individuals involved in the planning and execution of this heinous act.

Six persons including an OGW worker already arrested in this case.

Six persons, including an Over Ground Worker (OGW), have already been arrested in connection with the case. Among those detained are the wife and son of Hakim Deen, an OGW.

On June 19, Reasi Police arrested Hakim Deen, a resident of the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, for providing logistical support to the terrorists involved in the attack.

Police claim that Deen's arrest was a major breakthrough in the case. He is accused of harboring terrorists multiple times, providing them with food, and shelter, and acting as a guide. Deen reportedly received Rs 6,000 from the terrorists for aiding them in executing their plan to attack pilgrims at the Shiv Khori cave shrine.

During interrogation, Deen revealed that three Pakistani terrorists were responsible for the attack. He maintained a safe distance during the incident and provided the terrorists with an escape route, ensuring they evaded CCTV detection. This information has been crucial in understanding the operational tactics of the terrorists and their networks.

The NIA's ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the attack and bring all those involved to justice. The agency's efforts are focused on dismantling the terror network and preventing future attacks in the region. The search operations and arrests are part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and residents in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the investigation progresses, the NIA continues to work closely with local law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and track down additional suspects. The agency's commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for the victims of the Reasi bus attack remains unwavering.