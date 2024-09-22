Ahead of the second and third phases of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, another attempt to disrupt the democratic process from across the border was foiled by alert forces.

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt along the International Border on Sunday, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition in the process. This operation took place at the R S Pura border in the Jammu district area on Saturdays and Sundays.

BSF officials said their troops detected suspicious movement near the fence, prompting them to swing into action. Despite the intruder's attempt to sneak in under the cover of darkness, the BSF personnel were hot on their heels, foiling the infiltration bid.

A thorough search of the area was conducted on Sunday morning, yielding an impressive haul of weapons, including an AK assault rifle, pistols, magazines, and rounds. Interestingly, the search also uncovered a Pakistan-made bag, a cigarette packet, and other items, suggesting the intruder's origins.

Official sources revealed that the BSF responded swiftly to the threat, firing rounds from a light machine gun to deter the armed terrorist. Although the intruder managed to flee back across the border, they left behind their deadly cargo, which is now in the custody of the BSF.

This successful operation is a testament to the vigilance and bravery of the BSF personnel, who continue to safeguard India's borders against potential threats. Their quick response and effective action have prevented potential harm to innocent lives, and their efforts are truly commendable.

Pak intruder arrested in Poonch

A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Army troops guarding the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Sunday.

The intruder was intercepted and taken into custody by the troops when he tried to sneak into this side from across the border in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

The arrested intruder is being questioned by the Army at a forward location to ascertain the motive behind his attempt to enter India.

Earlier infiltration attempt foiled on LoC in Rajouri

On September 9, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district by eliminating two heavily armed terrorists. The infiltration attempt was foiled on LoC in the Laam sector of the Nowshera area of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Keeping in view the encouraging participation of the people in the ongoing election campaign, terrorists and their Pakistan-based mentors are desperate to disrupt the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

The second phase of Assembly elections will be held in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on September 25. The last and final phase of polling will be held on October 1.