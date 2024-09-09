Even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to rejoin India, refugees living in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir warned politics against ignoring their legitimate and genuine demands in their election manifesto.

"Do not take us for granted. Our votes are decisive in many Assembly segments of Jammu province", Rajiv Chunni, chairman of the S.O.S International-the frontline organization of the PoJK refugees said while addressing a rally of the displaced persons at the border town of Nowshera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He came down heavily on all political parties for neglecting the legitimate demands of PoJK displaced persons in their manifestoes and warned that the community's votes will be crucial in determining the outcome of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Refugees, in one voice, criticized all political parties for making no mention of displaced persons of PoJK in their election manifestoes and warned against taking this community for granted.

Chuni said, "Elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years. The new government will have the authority to determine the allocation of resources and benefits among different communities, while the Central government's role will also continue".

"Upon reviewing the manifestoes of various political parties, it is evident that PoJK displaced persons, a community of 12 lakh people with 6.5 lakh voters, are barely mentioned. Only one or two parties have made passing references, which is a grave injustice to this community. No concrete promises have been made to PoJK displaced persons, who have consistently been overlooked in every election," he said.

PoJK refugees have a significant presence in 28 assembly segments

Rajiv Chuni said that PoJK refugees were currently assessing each party's manifesto and will formulate a unified response for the elections."

He claimed that there are 28 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir where our community has a dominant presence and could significantly influence the outcome of elections.

"Despite our significant presence, we are being overlooked, which is both unjust and discriminatory. Our influence will be particularly decisive in the second phase of elections, including in Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts," he said.

The refugee leader said they will assess the commitments of each political party, and individual candidate and take appropriate action accordingly.

"We will communicate our collective decision to all community voters through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp Broadcast groups, and Phone calls before the commencement of the second phase of elections on September 25, to ensure a unified and impactful effort in this election," he said.

He expressed dismay over the approach of all political parties toward addressing their legitimate demands, saying they have been neglecting the community because its members were not united.

"Unfortunately, we are giving a false impression that we are disorganized and fragmented", he said.

Refugees demand comprehensive job policy, compensation for properties left in PoJK

The PoJK refugees have been asking for a comprehensive job policy and compensation for properties left behind when they fled.

"Yet, our requests for a sustenance allowance or compensation remain unaddressed, fearing it would signal relinquishment of our rights to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir", the refugee leaders said.

"We urge all community members not to be swayed by offers of liquor, money, or other inducements from political parties. Instead, we must vote with the future of our next generation in mind. Our sole power is our vote, and we should elect individuals who are truly deserving and committed to serving our community and ensuring our welfare," they said.

Defence Minister urges PoJK residents to join India

Earlier in the morning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invited residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to join India, emphasizing that they are considered India's own, unlike Pakistan which views them as foreigners.

Addressing a rally in Ramban district in support of party candidate Thakur Rakesh Singh, the Union minister

Singh highlighted the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370's abrogation in 2019, noting that youths now carry laptops instead of weapons. He urged support for the BJP to drive development in the region, ensuring progress that would attract PoJK residents to join India.