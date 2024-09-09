Amid an intense election campaign in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for Assembly elections, security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district by eliminating two heavily armed terrorists. The infiltration attempt was foiled on LoC in the Laam sector of the Nowshera area of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera after the troops picked up the movement of a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border, reports said.

Throughout the intervening night of September 8 and 9, Army troops cordoned off the entire area by plugging all escape routes.

With first light on Monday morning, the troops launched a search operation and during the exercise it was established that two infiltrators were eliminated.

In a post on X, the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said that based on inputs from intelligence agencies and police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched on the intervening night of September 8 and 9 in the general area of Laam.

"Two terrorists have been neutralized and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol have, so far, been recovered. The Search operation is in progress," it said.

OP KANCHI



Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and @JmuKmrPolice regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, #Nowshera.



Two terrorists

have been neutralised

The officials said the Army troops illuminated the area and kept it under strict surveillance throughout the night following the encounter and the search operation was launched at first light.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that in a Joint operation with J&K Police, the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Nowshera sector. There were inputs about the presence of terrorists

He said that intelligence inputs have been received since 30 August 2024 indicating the presence of terrorists opposite the Nowshera Sector.

"All likely infiltration routes were kept under surveillance. Ground-based and aerial surveillance assets were employed to monitor the area. Area domination patrols were also conducted with greater frequency, deploying troops at key terrain locations to prevent terrorist infiltration", he said.

"On the night of 8 September 2024, surveillance teams detected suspicious movements of a few individuals in the area. An Intense firefight ensued. The exchange of fire continued through the night. UAVs, night cameras, and other surveillance equipment were deployed to keep the terrorists under observation. Two terrorists were neutralized in the firefight", he said.

At first light on 9 September 2024, a search was carried out to clear the area of any remaining threats. A significant cache of war-like stores, including two AK-47 rifles, one M-4 rifle with sight, and one pistol was recovered.

The Indian Army's swift and coordinated response to this infiltration attempt highlights the synergy between the Army, JK Police, and the intelligence agencies. Search operations are continuing to secure the area completely. The Indian Army remains alert and committed to defeating any such attempt in the future.

Terrorists desperate to disrupt the democratic process

Keeping in view the encouraging participation of the people in the ongoing election campaign, terrorists and their Pakistan-based mentors are desperate to disrupt the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that today's infiltration attempt was aimed at creating fear among people through terror acts.

In the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri polling will be held on the second phase of elections.

On the one hand, Pakistan is pushing terrorists on this side of LoC, on the other hand, there is fear of shelling during the polling.

Observer inspects critical polling stations on LoC

To ensure 100 percent voter turnout at critical polling stations situated across the fence along the Line of Control in Poonch district, the general election observer for Haveli Assembly constituency, Solai Bharathi Dasan, police observer Rohan Kanay and district election officer (DEO) Vikas Kundal conducted a thorough inspection of these sensitive areas.

This was the first-ever visit of any election observer to ensure necessary arrangements for the highly sensitive polling stations across the fence along the LOC in district Poonch.

The team visited Government High School Degwar Terwan, Government Middle School Bagyal Dara, Government PS Noorkote, and some other polling stations located across the fence along the LOC in Poonch-Haveli constituency.

The district election authorities have created 12 polling stations across the fence in the district, classifying them as highly critical, and have made specialized alternative arrangements for voting in bunkers under sensitive conditions on Election Day.

The observers' visit aimed to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place to facilitate a secure, transparent, and hassle-free voting process. Due to the sensitive nature of these polling stations, alternate arrangements have been made in secure bunkers to address any emergencies and prevent disruptions to the electoral process.