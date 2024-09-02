Panic gripped Jammu city as terrorists opened fire at Sunjwan military base on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, in which at least one soldier lost his life in the line of duty. Initial reports said that a soldier lost his life after terrorists fired from a stand-off distance at the Sunjwan military station in Jammu city on Monday.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said "Today at about 10:50 AM few rounds were fired at Sunjawan Military Station, one soldier is critically injured. The operation has been launched. Further details being ascertained."

A soldier suffered serious injuries in the attack and was immediately evacuated to a hospital, reports said. However, the soldier succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The Sunjwan army base, one of the largest in the region, was sealed off to restrict movement, and a special operations group was deployed to support search operations. Additional forces immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area was sealed by plugging all escape routes.

Panic in Jammu due to terror attack amid electioneering

Panic gripped Jammu city due to the terror attack in the outskirts as the election campaign has been picked up. This incident has established the presence of terrorists in the city. Election in Jammu district will be held on October 1, the third and last phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent incident has raised alarm bells among security agencies, particularly with the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first in a decade. The surge in terror activities in the Jammu region is a cause for concern, with 52 security personnel losing their lives in encounters with terrorists since 2021.

Recently, terrorists struck at the Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts of Jammu province. Today was the first terror attack in the "peaceful" Jammu district.

Intelligence sources suggest that a group of 40-50 terrorists, who have infiltrated the Jammu region in recent years, possess advanced weaponry, including, American M4 rifles, night vision sights, telescopic lenses, and encrypted radio sets.

These terrorists typically operate in small units of 3-5 individuals, making them a formidable and elusive threat. The security agencies are on high alert, working to neutralize this threat and ensure a secure environment for the upcoming elections.