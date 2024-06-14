On the fourth consecutive day, massive search operations continued in the Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir where terrorists managed to escape after three attacks.

While terrorists attacked a bus of pilgrims in the Pouni area of the Reasi district on Sunday, pickets of the security forces were attacked at two places in the Doda district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Udhampur-Doda Range, Sridhar Patil told media persons that forces are zeroing in on the area where terrorists have appeared to be hiding.

"We are confident of eliminating them very soon", the DIG asserted and added that people of the Doda district are supporting security forces in the ongoing war against terrorism.

"This area has been free from terrorism since 2007. Now some elements are trying to revive terrorism in this part but we will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs", the DIG said and warned that strict action will be taken against those who will be involved in supporting terrorism.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified for the fourth consecutive day in the Kota Top area of Gandoh in the Doda district where terrorists attacked a police post.

On Friday security forces resumed search operations in Kota Top, Gandoh, Chattargalla, and nearby areas in Doda district. Seven security personnel, including two policemen, were injured in separate gunfights with terrorists on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over 50 suspects were picked up after the Reasi attack

Amid ongoing search operations in different parts of the Reasi district including Mahore and Arnas areas, over 50 suspects have been picked up by the security agencies in connection with a heinous attack on a bus of pilgrims.

Nine pilgrims from Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh were killed in Sunday's terror attack when terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Shiv Khori in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that in the Reasi district security forces have started search operations in the Mahore and Arnas areas after getting inputs about the presence of terrorists in these belts.

Reports said that 50 suspects have been detained for questioning to identify the terrorists involved in attacking pilgrims.

PDP holds protest against recent terror attacks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a protest on Friday against the recent back-to-back terror attacks in the Jammu region.

The PDP leaders demanded an explanation for the "alarming" security situation, contradicting the government's claims of restored peace in the Union Territory.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, terrorists attacked four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts in Jammu province, resulting in the deaths of ten people, including nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. The attacks also injured seven security personnel, 41 pilgrims, and a villager.

"The faith of the people has completely shattered after four terror attacks within 72 hours. Except for giving statements authorities have done nothing to restore the confidence of the people", PDP leaders said and added that recent incidents in Hiranagar, Reasi, and Doda have exposed tall claims of the authorities.