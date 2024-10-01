In a poignant ceremony, Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain paid his respects at the martyrs' memorial in Pratap Park on his last day of service with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This gesture held deep significance, as Swain acknowledged the ultimate sacrifices made by hundreds of security personnel in the fight against insurgency in the region.

With a 30-year career marked by dedication and resilience, Swain reflected on the journey, noting that many colleagues had laid down their lives. He considered the Balidhan Stambh a symbol of their blood, sweat, and sacrifice. Swain expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir, recognizing that this privilege is not afforded to everyone.

During his tenure, Swain aimed to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the region. He emphasized the importance of "peace with dignity," working tirelessly to remove fear, bring happiness, and ensure a prosperous life for all. Swain's commitment was unwavering, and he felt fulfilled in his efforts to make a positive impact.

It was honour to serve in J&K Police.

As he passed the baton to Nalin Prabhat, Director General of Police (Law and Order), Swain expressed pride in his service, considering it an honor to contribute to peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He acknowledged the support from colleagues and the government, humbly accepting the rare opportunity to serve.

30-Year Legacy of Service

A Life of Service

Swain expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir, recognizing that this privilege is not afforded to everyone. He humbly acknowledged the support from colleagues, the government, and the Almighty.

Key Achievements:

- Peace and Prosperity: Swain aimed to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the region, working tirelessly to remove fear, bring happiness, and ensure a prosperous life for all.

- Community Engagement: He fostered strong relationships with local communities, promoting trust and cooperation.

- Innovative Policing: Swain introduced innovative policing strategies, leveraging technology and community outreach programs.

Tribute to Fallen Colleagues

Swain honored his fallen colleagues, acknowledging the sacrifices they made for the cause. He emphasized that as a police officer in Kashmir, one must always be ready for the ultimate sacrifice.

Nalin Prabhat takes over as new Director General of Police J&K Police.

Pradesh cadre Nalin Prabhat who was appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Police on August 15, formally took charge as the new DGP of J&K Police on Monday.

Prabhat, who was Director General NSG, was sent on deputation to Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre for a tenure of three years on August 14.

Before joining the NSG, Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Andhra cadre, worked as an additional director general in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and had headed its formation in J&K.