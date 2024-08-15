Within minutes after a fierce encounter in the Doda district in which one captain of the Army lost his life, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting that reviewed the overall security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Ajit Doval, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, besides senior officers. According to reports the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour and a half, was held in the Ops Room of the Director General of Military Operations.

Reports said that the Defence Minister issued instructions to further strengthen the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir and underlined the need for improving coordination among various security and intelligence agencies, sources said.

The meeting also focused on enhancing the security apparatus in Jammu as the region faced a number of terror attacks in recent months.

Army captain lost his life in Doda attack

Earlier in the morning an encounter took place in the higher reaches of the Doda district in which an Army captain lost his life in the line of duty.

A civilian was also injured in the encounter that broke out a day ahead of Independence Day in the Assar area of Doda district.

As reported earlier, a search operation was launched by the joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Security Forces in the Shivgarh-Assar belt of Doda after getting information about the presence of terrorists.

A young Army captain, who was leading the search party was injured when contact established with the terrorists hiding in this belt. He was shifted to a military hospital where he breathed his last. The Captain has been identified as Deepak Singh,

Spike in terror incidents in the Chenab region

On July 15, four soldiers, including an Army Captain, tragically lost their lives while combating terrorists in the Doda district.

In recent months, the Doda district has seen a rise in terrorist activity. Since June 12, there have been over half a dozen encounters between terrorists and security forces in the higher reaches of the district.

On August 11, a brief exchange of gunfire occurred during search operations in Nownatta and Naagseni Peyaas in Kishtwar district.

Security forces are currently engaged in an extensive search operation in the upper areas of both districts to locate and eliminate the terrorists. These individuals are believed to have infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in the dense forests, aiming to reignite terrorism in the relatively peaceful Jammu region.