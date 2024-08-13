In a major development in the ongoing anti-terror operation, security forces have apprehended a kingpin from Kathua, who was heading an Over Ground Workers (OGW) network, along with eight of his associates. They are accused of providing logistical support and assisting terrorists in reaching the remote areas of the Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts to carry out terrorist activities.

According to police officials, the breakthrough was achieved through a combination of human intelligence, inputs from central intelligence agencies, and a successful operation in Gandoh area of Doda, where three foreign terrorists were neutralized. The security forces uncovered a module where recently infiltrated terrorists were found operating with the support of local handlers, enabling them to reach the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, and Kathua.

Kingpin of OGW module was in touch with Pak-based handlers

According to police, the kingpin of the module in active collusion with terrorist handlers across the border, played a crucial role in receiving the foreign terrorists after their illegal and surreptitious entry into India in the Samba-Kathua sector. The module besides providing initial shelter, food, and other minor logistics was also responsible for guiding them to the upper reaches of the mountains and jungles of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda districts around Kailash mountain which is at the center of the tri-junction of these three districts.

"The members of the module have confirmed that the three terrorists killed at Gandoh encounter had taken the help of the module in hiding and traveling without being detected till they reached the upper reaches", police said.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as

Mohammed Lateef alias Haji Lateef, son of late Meer Rio, resident of Ambe Naal, tehsil and district Kathua (Kingpin).

Akhter Ali son of late Rashid resident of Ambe Naal, Tehsil and District Kathua.

Saddam son of late Baza resident of Bhadu Billawar, District Kathua.

Kushal son of lae Baza R/o Bhaddu Billawar, District Kathua.

Noorani son of late Meer R/o Juthana, Rajbagh, District Kathua.

Maqbool son of Mohammad Lateef resident of Soffain, District Kathua.

Liaquat son of Haji Lateef.

Kasim Din son of Shahin Din.

Khadim alias Qazi son of Baza resident of Kattal, Bhadu, Billawar.

A senior official stated, "Mohamed Lateef, a resident of Ambe Naal Kathua, is the primary mastermind behind the entire OGW network. He acted as a guide for terrorist groups passing through the area, engaging and directing others to provide food and other assistance.

Over 50 persons were questioned during the interrogation

The officer also mentioned that more than 50 individuals living in temporary shelters in the upper reaches and mountains, primarily for livestock grazing, have been investigated for potentially aiding foreign terrorists by providing food, shelter, or communication support. While some have not reported their contact with the terrorists to the police, others admitted to accepting money from them.

"Those who reported their contact with the terrorists to the police in a timely manner are being treated as innocent," the police said, adding. "However, the liability of others is being assessed, including their prior connections with terrorists and their handlers across the border".

The police have also urged the general public to promptly report any contact with terrorists to the authorities. Failure to do so not only constitutes a criminal offense but could also negatively impact the individual's access to government benefits.