The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally charged four terrorists, including a Pakistan-based terror mentor, for their involvement in the killing of two civilians in Kashmir earlier this year.

According to the official spokesperson of the NIA, the chargesheet was filed against Adil Manzoor Langoo, Ahran Rasool Dar alias Tota, Dawood, and their handler based in Pakistan, Jahangeer alias Peer Sahab.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which is a stringent anti-terror law in India.

NIA Chargesheets Pak-Based LeT Handler & 3 others in Kashmir Civilian’s Killing Case pic.twitter.com/zjY3RacL0k — NIA India (@NIA_India) August 8, 2024

Non-bailable warrant has already been issued against the Pak-based handler

The NIA special court in Jammu has already issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Jahangeer, who is currently absconding. This type of warrant allows for the arrest of the terrorist at any time without a specified end date.

On Wednesday, the NIA filed the charge sheet against these four terrorists for their alleged involvement in the murder of two non-local civilians.

Two Punjab men shot dead by terrorists in February this year

On February 7 this year terrorists shot dead two workers from Punjab in the Karfali Mohalla in Shal Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Terrorists fired at close range, resulting in the immediate death of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar. The second victim, identified as Rohit, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The killings were carried out by members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The investigation conducted by the NIA revealed that Adil Manzoor Langoo had joined the LeT last year. He was reportedly motivated by handlers based in Pakistan to enhance the terror outfit's activities in Srinagar.

Langoo had a history of involvement in previous terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. Along with his close associates, Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, Langoo operated under the instructions of Jahangeer. Jahangeer had motivated them to unleash 'jehad' in the Srinagar area, aiming to spread fear and terror among non-locals and wage war against the Government of India.

Pak-based handler asked the trio to attack non-locals

The NIA's investigation further uncovered that the trio had conspired with Jahangeer to carry out the killings at Shala Kadal. Following Jahangeer's directions, Langoo and Dar received arms and ammunition, which Langoo subsequently used to commit the crime. Dawood played a crucial role in helping Langoo destroy evidence related to the crime.

The NIA has been intensifying its crackdown on terrorist organizations active in Kashmir. Lashkar-e-Taiba, the largest terrorist group in the region, has been operating through various offshoots to continue its activities after being banned by the Indian government.

The NIA's statement highlighted that LeT/TRF has been exploiting social media platforms to lure unemployed youth into terrorist activities. By propagating its dangerous agenda online, the group aims to recruit and radicalize young individuals to further its operations.