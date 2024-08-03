Although the police have sounded an alert, there is no whereabouts of the dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who jumped bail and mysteriously disappeared from his house.

The terrorist Yasir Bhat was involved in a grenade attack in the ever-busy Jammu Bus Stand in 2019.

Yasir Bhat, involved in a 2019 grenade attack at the busy Jammu Bus Stand that resulted in the deaths of two civilians and injuries to around 30 others, went missing from his home in Kulgam.

The police in Jammu have heightened security measures and issued an alert in the region following his disappearance.

Bhat, who was arrested shortly after the attack, had been granted bail due to his minor age at the time. Posters have been put up at various locations in Jammu, seeking public assistance in locating the missing terrorist. Authorities have reported that Bhat has rejoined militant ranks, further escalating concerns.

Massive manhunt launched to nab dreaded terrorist

In response to Bhat's disappearance and the potential threat it poses, security forces have launched a manhunt. The Jammu region, which had enjoyed relative peace from 2005 to 2021, has seen a surge in terror attacks over the past month. Recent attacks include an assault on a pilgrim bus, resulting in nine deaths and 40 injuries, and have spread from Poonch and Rajouri to Reasi, Kathua, and Doda.

The resurgence of terror activities is believed to be driven by efforts from Pakistani handlers to revive militancy in the region. Since October 2021, over 70 people, including 52 security personnel—mostly from the Army—have been killed in terror-related incidents in Jammu.

Property of notorious drug peddler attached in Kupwara

Meanwhile, in a decisive move against drug trafficking, Police in Kupwara attached movable property including a vehicle of a notorious drug peddler.

Police Station Trehgam seized a vehicle bearing registration number DLICP 8533 (Nissan X-Trail) belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Baba son of Wali Mohd Baba resident of Kawari Trehgam.

This action was taken under Section 68(E) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS).

The vehicle was identified as illegally acquired during the investigation conducted under Section 68(E) of the NDPS Act. The accused person Gulzar Ahmad Baba is involved in Case FIRs 373/2021 & 49/2022 of Police Station Kupwara and has previously been taken into preventive custody under PIT-NDPS.

Police urged the general public to assist in the fight against drug peddling by providing any relevant information. Community cooperation is essential to combat this menace. Individuals found engaging in drug peddling will face strict legal consequences.