Foiling another infiltration attempt on the International Border (IB), the Border Security Force on Thursday killed a Pakistan intruder, who was trying to sneak into this side.

An official said that a Pakistani intruder was gunned down by BSF troops along the IB in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that an intruder was neutralized near the Khora post in the Manguchek area after crossing over from Pakistan's Tugliyalpur post.

"The forward duty points of the Border Security Force (BSF) observed a person crossing the International Border from Pakistan. His movement was monitored, and he was challenged once he entered our side," Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora, informed reporters near the scene.

Boora, along with other senior BSF and police officers, visited the area this morning despite heavy rains to review the security situation.

"The intruder tried to flee and was fired upon by alert personnel, resulting in his neutralization. The search of the area is still ongoing," the IG BSF added.

Boora suggested that the intruder was likely sent to test potential gaps in security that could be exploited later to push armed terrorists.

"This operation is an achievement and a lesson that anyone trying to set foot on Indian soil with nefarious designs will meet the same fate as this intruder," Boora emphasized.

Officials said the intruder's body was recovered near the border fence, but nothing objectionable was found on him. The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined, and the body is being handed over to the police for postmortem and other legal formalities.

Last week BSF chief reviewed border security in the Jammu sector

On July 22, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Aggarwal conducted an extensive tour of the Jammu sector's International Border (IB).

DG BSF's tour to the border areas of the Jammu region was significant in the sense that senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police have on record stated that terrorists involved in the Hiranagar and Kathua attacks were fresh infiltrators from the IB.

The Director General had reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops stationed along the IB in different areas of the Jammu sector.

Arms, ammunition along with explosives recovered in Rajouri

In another incident security forces on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition in the Kalakote area of Rajouri District.

Reports said on a specific input received by security forces, a joint team of Police, army, and BSF launched a search operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district.

During searches, a huge cache of arms and ammunition along with explosives were recovered in the area.

The recoveries include One AK-47 Rifle with two magazines, one pistol, two hand grenades, and other arms and ammunition.

"On specific intelligence provided by BSF, a joint search operation by the Army, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched which has led to the recovery of a large consignment of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from a remote location in the Kalakote, area of Rajouri", Jammu BSF posted on its official social media account.