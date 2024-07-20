Reiterating the resolve of the government to restore lasting and sustainable peace in the Union Territory Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared on Saturday that, just as security forces have eradicated terrorism in Kashmir, they will also eliminate terrorism in the Jammu region.

He emphasized that every self-styled terrorist commander in Jammu will be targeted and eliminated by the security forces.

Speaking at an event in Srinagar, LG Sinha stated, "With the increase in tourist footfalls and peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, our neighbouring terror hub, is desperate and attempting to spread terror in the peaceful Jammu region. However, we have full confidence in our security forces, and these terrorists will soon be eradicated from Jammu."

"We will never allow Pakistan to accomplish its nefarious designs in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Jammu region in particular. As terrorism and its ecosystem have been dismantled in Kashmir, we will implement the same strategy in Jammu and terrorists and their commanders will be eliminated swiftly," asserted.

People of the Jammu region bravely fought terrorism

The Lieutenant Governor said that the people of Jammu have consistently opposed terrorism and will continue to do so. He expressed his faith in the security forces, affirming that, as in Kashmir, they will eliminate terrorism from Jammu to ensure peace, development, and business growth.

The Lieutenant Governor said that security forces will adopt the "Kashmir model" to counter attempts to revive terrorism in the Jammu region.

"Jammu's residents have never supported terrorism and have always stood against it. Over the past four to five years, Jammu and Kashmir have undergone significant transformation. In Kashmir's ten districts, peace prevails, and young boys and girls are shaping their future in various fields, including agriculture," LG Sinha said during the launch event of Hausla 2.0 and the Start-ups portal at the International Convention Centre near Dal Lake.

"Attempts are being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region, but we will prevent this at any cost by adopting the Kashmir model to eradicate terrorism in Jammu. The way security forces crushed terrorism in Kashmir, the same strategy will be employed in Jammu," the LG asserted, adding that "today, all terror outfits in Kashmir are headless."

He noted the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Valley, something unimaginable five years ago. "We have taken several steps to shape the future of our youth. We launched initiatives like 'Back to the Village,' 'My Town My Pride,' and youth skill development and entrepreneurship programs at the Panchayat level," the LG said.

Jammu witnesses surge in terror incident

During the last two years, the Jammu region witnessed a surge of terror incidents when terrorists targeted security forces, civilians, and devotees.

After executing attacks on security forces and civilians in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims of cave shrine Shiv Khori on June 9.

On July 16, terrorists ambushed an Army patrol party in the Dessa area of Doda district in which four soldiers including a Captain lost their lives in the line of duty.

This attack follows another incident in the Doda district last week when a firefight erupted between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in the Goli-Gadi forest.

On July 8, terrorists had attacked an army truck in Badnota village, in Kathua district, using hand grenades and automatic weapons.

In that ambush, Naib Subedar Anand Singh, Havaldar Kamal Singh, Rifleman Anuj Negi, Naik Vinod Singh, and Rifleman Adarsh Negi, all from Uttarakhand, had lost their lives. In the past 32 months, 48 soldiers have been killed in action in J&K.